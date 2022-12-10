Where Is Sharon Murphy Now 2021: Where Did She Run After Her Daughter Brittany’s Death?

The tragic events that befell Brittany Murphy and her mother, Sharon, make for a spine-chilling read even now. After American actress Brittany Murphy passed away, HBO broadcast a documentary that explored the grim details surrounding her untimely demise. Let’s dig deep into Where Is Sharon Murphy Now 2021?
Although the documentary concluded with the widely held theory that Brittany Murphy died of pneumonia and a drug overdose, it also disclosed new information about the events that led up to her tragic death.
Having Brittany’s mom, Sharon, at the center of it all adds a whole new layer of intrigue. So, where is Sharon Murphy at this time? Where is she now, anyway? Everything is laid forth in this essay.
On that tragic day, when Sharon Murphy saw her darling daughter lying still on the toilet floor, she called 911. Instead, rumors began spreading that Sharon was behind it all. There is no doubt that Brittany is no longer with us. Her drug overdose, anemia, and pneumonia were all listed as contributing factors in the autopsy report.
As word spread about the publishing of “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” admirers once again began to speculate that Sharon Murphy was involved.
Who Was Brittany Murphy?
At the time of her death in 2009, American actress and singer Brittany Murphy was worth $10 million. After starring in successful films like “Clueless” in the mid-1990s, she achieved widespread fame. Before making her Broadway debut in “A View from the Bridge,” Murphy primarily starred in indie films like “Freeway” and “Bongwater.” With the releases of Girl, Interrupted (1998) and Drop Dead Gorgeous (2001), she made her way back into the mainstream cinema industry.
Brittany Murphy Death
According to reports, Brittany passed out at her Los Angeles home on December 20th, 2009. Firefighters were called to the area and attempted CPR. A few hours after being taken to the hospital, sadly, she passed away. Her official cause of death was heart arrest.
She was autopsied to find out what killed her, but in the end, the coroners determined that she died of natural causes. That being stated, the official cause of death was listed as “delayed” on her death certificate. Months later, the official cause of her death was revealed to be pneumonia.
The effects of the anemia and the drug intoxication made the situation worse. It was later determined that Brittany was taking a wide range of prescription and over-the-counter drugs before her death. The police said that she was not using the medicines recreationally, but rather to treat a cold and that the combination of them may have caused bad consequences.
After her death mystery appeared to be solved, her surviving husband Simon Monjack was discovered dead in the exact same house. As with the previous victim, it appears that pneumonia and anemia were the ultimate causes of death for him as well.
Immediately, people started to speculate whether there was something within the house that had caused the deaths, such as mold. However, the coroners determined that this was not the case.
But afterward, Brittany’s mother claimed that the deadly mold was the true cause of death, and she sued the home’s function Object() { [native code] }.
Murphy’s father came forward later claiming to have a toxicology report that indicated his daughter had been “deliberately poisoned,” adding another layer of mystery to an already puzzling situation. The concerns of hazardous mold and poisoning have never been formally proven. Let’s dig deep into Where Is Sharon Murphy Now 2021?
Where Is Sharon Murphy Now 2021?
It didn’t take long for Brittany’s relatives to start fighting amongst themselves after the first shock of her death subsided. Brittany disinherited her husband via her will, leaving her entire inheritance to Sharon. Brittany stated, “I am married to Simon Monjack, who I have purposefully left out of this will.”
However, Monjack retained such influence over Brittany’s finances that he withdrew over 80% of Brittany’s money despite his exclusion by Brittany. Per People, Murphy’s former manager, Jeffrey Morgenroth, revealed:
“There were large amounts of money in [Brittany’s] pension plan and bank account, and all of that’s gone. I would notice that on the statements. There was money being withdrawn by Simon, hundreds of thousands.”
Jeffrey also detailed Simon’s tight grasp over Brittany and her finances. He talked of one incident where Simon allegedly denied her access to Brittany when he needed her to sign a tax form:
“Simon stole [the form] from me. The justification was her hair was messed up. It was as I was saying goodbye to Brittany at the front door that she called down to say, “Hi Jeff, sorry I couldn’t see you, bye.” There was something off and strange about it.
Monjack’s mother, Linda, also claimed a part of Brittany’s property. Jeannette Boycott, Jeffrey’s assistant, told People that Linda forced Sharon Murphy to leave Brittany’s Hollywood Hills house after Monjack’s death.
Simon passed away in May 2010, in circumstances disturbingly identical to the ones surrounding Brittany’s death. According to Jeffrey, Sharon was baffled by Simon’s significant withdrawals from Brittany’s account. “She was looking at the pension statement and I remarked, ‘Look, There are almost no zeros there,’” Morgenroth said.
Sharon sought to raise money by selling jewelry bought by Simon for Brittany, only to find that all of it was phony and useless. In 2011, she was forced to sell Brittany’s mansion for $2.7 million.
After the sale, Brittany’s mother lived a reclusive existence in the wake of her daughter’s and husband’s tragic deaths.
