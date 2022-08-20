White House Staffers Secretly Show Concern About Mar-a-lago Classifieds

More and more details have emerged in the days following the FBI’s search of the former president’s home, and current administration officials have expressed growing concern over what Trump took and whether information taken from a storage facility in the Mar-a-Lago basement could compromise US intelligence community sources and methods.

According to a person familiar with the situation, intelligence agencies are also worried about what Trump may have taken. The source claims that in recent months, members of the intelligence community have spoken with the Justice Department, congressional intelligence committees, and the National Archives about the possible disappearance of critical documents.

While it is unknown what exactly was taken from Mar-a-Lago, authorities have voiced concerns internally about the potential impact on the nation’s spy agencies and the security of sensitive intelligence information. Diplomatic repercussions, like as whether or not the information discovered at Mar-a-Lago could lead to problems with allies, have also been discussed.

According to documents released last week by a judge, the Justice Department removed 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s home. Materials classified as “top secret/SCI” (one of the highest levels) can be seen in the inventory as having been retrieved. Material about French President Emmanuel Macron was among the items collected by the FBI, which has also caused worry in the White House.

They (the French Embassy in Washington) wouldn’t confirm or deny whether or not they’d discussed the matter with the White House. Concerns were raised internally about the sensitive information being carried to Mar-a-Lago, but the White House has remained silent on the matter.

In the past, while Biden was in office, he voiced alarm over Trump’s handling of classified materials. He broke with history early in his presidency by denying Trump the intelligence briefings that had been routinely given to every prior president.

Why bother briefing him on intelligence if it won’t help? Biden said this in a February 2021 interview with CBS News. Except for the possibility that he’ll make a gaffe and say something embarrassing, “what effect does he have at all?”

Biden’s staff has already expressed concern that, in the impromptu nature of his speeches and interviews, Trump would expose secret or sensitive information he learned during his time in office.