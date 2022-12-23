Who Is Arod Dating: His Current And Past Relationships

Who Is Arod Dating: Baseball icon Alex Rodriguez is best known for his time spent with the New York Yankees, but he has played for many other teams throughout his career. He played in Major League Baseball for 22 seasons after being selected when he was only 18 years old.
Rodriguez spent his whole professional baseball career playing for the Texas Rangers and the Texas Mariners before being traded to the New York Yankees. He completed his playing career with the group, with whom he also captured his sole World Series victory.
His baseball career was tarnished by a number of scandals, including being accused of using performance-enhancing drugs and being suspended for a total of 162 games. His romantic life was the same as before. Rodriguez has dated a variety of well-known performers, actors, and CEOs of well-known technology businesses. For a thorough account of Rodriguez’s prior relationships, see the section below.
Who Is Arod dating
Rodriguez rarely works by himself. The ex-baller has a new girlfriend since her divorce, Kathryne Padgett. They were a summertime couple. While planning her two weddings to Ben Affleck, Lopez partied on a yacht with Rodriguez and his then-girlfriend. Yep. the present. Jaclyn Cordeiro, a recent Westminster Christian graduate, was on his arm a few weeks ago. Wassup?
Like the 47-year-old ex-Yankee, Cordeiro, a “Lifestyle Transformation Specialist,” has two daughters. Her two cute daughters can be seen jumping on her back in the Facebook profile picture. Last year, Cordeiro revealed to Oxygen that she works out with her children.
She told the website, “I involve kids because I want them to see the dedication and hard work it takes to achieve goals. By exposing my daughters to the entire process, I can help them understand and embrace my way of life. This might be a long-term contest (no sarcasm detected).
Here’s hope, even though we don’t know if they exist. They haven’t yet been approved by Instagram. Selfies of their lean muscles are frequently posted by weightlifters. One picture of Cordeiro posing naked has the message, “When your body syncs with your mind, it’s all conceivable. “Everything.”
Who Is Alex Rodriguez
Alexander Emmanuel “Alex” Rodriguez used to play infield for the New York Yankees in Major League Baseball. Prior to signing with the Yankees, he played for the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. From a young age, he was one of the best players in American baseball. Rodriguez has 500 career home runs, which puts him in the first place.
By leading his team to situations for which “Major League Baseball” was unprepared, he became a baseball phenomenon.
Awards, milestones, and scandals abound in his career. He was believed to have used cocaine and played illegal poker. His adulterous relationships with exotic dancers and prostitutes made headlines. He was suspended in 2013 and 2014 as a result of the “Biogenesis Scandal.” After retirement, Rodriguez started broadcasting on Fox Sports 1. After joining ABC News, he made an appearance on Shark Tank.
Alex Rodriguez Past Relationships
Jaclyn Cordeiro (October 2022 – Present)
As soon as Padgett left, A-Rod started dating Jaclyn Cordeiro. In October, they went across Beverly Hills. Jackie is overseen by Canadian businesswoman Cordeiro. gurus of nutrition. During a trip with his family to New York in December 2022, Rodriguez Instagrammed their friendship. Rodriguez wrote “Merry Christmas from our hearts” as the photo’s description. Bella and Savanah, according to Page Six, are in Cordeiro.
Kathryn Padgett (January 2022- September 2022)
The baseball pitcher dated Kathryne Padgett, a 25-year-old fitness athlete from Dallas, after his split from JLo. In January 2022, they made their Lambeau Field premiere during the Packers’ divisional-round playoff matchup with the 49ers. Padgett and the baseball player posted pictures from their June trip to Italy on Instagram. After their separation in September, an insider told Page Six that “they’re good friends—they’re just both single.” They remain close despite their split. Good.”
Jessica Lopez (2017-2021)
The JLo-Rodriguez romance garnered media attention in 2017. They got engaged two years after their first encounter. COVID-19 postponed their nuptials in April 2020. After their engagement and breakup, they admitted to “going through some troubles” to TMZ in March 2021. After a month, they parted ways:
We enjoy being friends. We’ll support each other’s endeavors and concepts. “Our family and I are healthy. We can only express our gratitude to everyone for their good words and encouragement out of respect for them. Affleck and Lopez got hitched in July 2022.
Anne Wojcicki (2016)
Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe and one of the 100 most powerful women in the world according to Forbes, is 49 years old. From March until December 2016, Wojcicki and Rodriguez were together. They briefly dated following Wojcicki’s divorce from $113.4 billion business billionaire, computer scientist, and Internet entrepreneur Sergey Brin.
Taylor Wilson (2011-2014)
In 2011, Rodriguez dated Torrie Wilson, a 47-year-old WWE professional. They were apart for three years. They had a good time, but he simply fears commitment, a source told US Weekly in February 2015. Wilson claimed he had been kind to her. In 2019, Wilson wed again to Justin Tupper.
Campbell Diaz (2010-2011)
Rodriguez’s longest post-divorce partner was 50-year-old Cameron Diaz. They were from 2010 to 2011. Rodriguez told Insider in April 2012 that his ex was “definitely one of the kindest people I’ve ever met and simply a lovely light.” They separated without saying goodbye. In 2015, Diaz wed Benji Madden.
Kate Hudson (2009)
Rodriguez dated Hudson, 43, in 2009. Following the Yankees’ World Series victory celebration in December 2009, they broke up. Danny Fujikawa and Hudson dated in December 2016.
B. T. Frankel (2009)
Age 52 is Bethenny Frankel. The Real Housewives of New York City star acknowledged having two dates with Rodriguez in 2009 in May 2017.
Since 2018, Frankel has been dating Paul Bernon.
Madonna (2008)
Rodriguez’s tumultuous divorce led to speculation that he had an affair with Madonna. When Andy Cohen questioned Lopez about her feeling odd dressing up as the musician for Halloween, Lopez acknowledged their friendship. Cohen said they dated “for two seconds,” and Lopez responded with a laughing “No.” Long ago Age 64 Madonna.
Cynthia Scurtis (2002-2008)
Cynthia Scurtis, 49, the ex-wife of Rodriguez, is well-known. Their 2002–2008 marriage was dissolved by Rod’s adultery. According to her marriage petition, which was reported by ESPN, “the marriage of the parties is irretrievably destroyed due to the husband’s adulterous connections and other marital offenses.”
They separated in September of that year. The most prominent Greek Orthodox priest in Florida, Reverend Demosthenes Mekras, is Scurtis’ grandfather. Her net worth as a celebrity is $10 million. Rodriguez has Ella and Natasha.
Read More: