Who is Chelsea Handler Dating?

Couple of comedians? Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy had been friends for over two decades before they began dating, but their chemistry was just perfect.

When Koy was a regular guest on her late-night talk programme, Chelsea Lately, which ran on E! from 2007 to 2014, Handler said that she may have harboured feelings for him, but she “suppressed” them.

Then again, who cares? the Is Vodka there? Says author of “It’s Me, Chelsea.” We’ve come a long way.” There is a chance that had I experienced those feelings sooner, it would have ruined the situation.”

The two were frequently at odds while they were co-hosting Chelsea Lately. However, she now believes that she was unable to communicate her feelings for the stand-up comedy because she was too shy.

On the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards in December 2021, Handler said, “In retrospect, that was my version of flirting…. In my mind, “I guess I was so disconnected from my own feelings that I used them as currency.”

According to her, “He keeps telling me that this whole time I was in love and didn’t know it,” she’s just choosing to believe that.

Even more so, the native of New Jersey believes that her success in working with the novel’s writer may be attributed to her decision to put herself first.

A year later, she remarked in December 2021, “I think you have to be healthy before you can be healthy, so I had to really dig deep and get my problems sorted out and then all of a sudden I saw him through a completely new lens.” That’s my guy?” I thought to myself at the time.

The author of My Horizontal Life now believes that “The One” may be found, and she wants her readers to have the same faith in love.

As a reminder to those who have yet to find their soul mate, do not change who you are in order to find them. The Girls Behaving Badly alum posted on Instagram in November 2021: “Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve.” As long as you’ve been here, “your person” has been standing right in front of you.

The couple will celebrate their first anniversary in July 2022, but Handler has confirmed that they have put their romance on hold until then.

Former TV executive Ted Harbert had been Handler’s prior love interest from 2006 and 2010, until he moved on to hotelier André Balazs in 2011. A year and a half later, the two ended their relationship. In 2010 she was also linked to the hip-hop artist 50 Cent. Koy, on the other hand, has a son with ex-wife Angie King, Joseph Herbert Jr.

Read More: