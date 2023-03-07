Who Is Chris Rock Dating: Look Into His Relationship Status

The question that most of the people on internet wants to get answered is Who Is Chris Rock Dating? After a challenging period, Chris Rock’s love life seems to have levelled off, and he could have finally found some stability (as far as he wants us to know). The comedian and Everybody Hate Chris star’s previous marriage dissolved in 2020. Since then, Chris has moved on to a different romance.
Chris has consciously decided to keep his private life secret at this stage. What, if anything, is known about the person(s) he is dating and their marital status? For additional details, continue reading.
Who Is Chris Rock Dating
According to US Weekly, Chris Rock is seeing Lake Bell. Chris has apparently been in a good mood, according to a close friend of the couple who spoke to the media outlet. He has been seeing Lake Bell and hanging out with her during his downtime. A dependable source added, “Both laugh a lot when they are together. Their personalities are comparable.
The 57-year-old comedian and the 43-year-old Harley Quinn actress, according to an informant, “laugh a lot when they’re together” and “have similar personalities.”
The former Saturday Night Live cast member and Bell were pictured together on June 13 in Missouri at a St. Louis Cardinals game. They periodically stood alongside while they sat in the stadium’s box seats to watch the game.
Rock and the actress from The Secret Life of Pets 2 were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica for the Fourth of July vacation, further fueling romance speculations. Rock sported an all-white suit and dark dress shoes while Bell wore a black crop top the day of their Saturday, July 2nd, hangout.
The next day, the pair was captured in another photo while out and about in California. The Madagascar actor and the New Yorker spent Sunday, July 3, having brunch at Coast in Santa Monica, as shown by TMZ pictures.
Example That Everyone Hates Just a few months after making headlines as an Oscar presenter in March, the former Chris star is in a new relationship.
Chris Rock’s onstage joke about Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, did not amuse them. The Men in Black actor, 53, approached the stage and slapped Rock after some hollering from the crowd.
Smith’s honest apologies demonstrates that he is aware of the seriousness of his errors. He was subject to a 10-year prohibition from participating in any Oscars-related events as a result of his resignation from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in April. Rock has his eyes on the future, if the insider is to be believed.
He is concentrated on his next comedy tour and other endeavours, the insider tells Us. He is no longer affected by the Oscars episode. The insider claims that over the past three months, Rock’s mental health has considerably improved.
Bell and her husband, Scott Campbell, split in the fall of 2020 after seven years of marriage, leaving Bell alone. When the couple announced their breakup in November of that year, they had already been apart for two months.
The Home Again actress filed for divorce in September 2021. She has been married to the artist for 15 years and has two children with him: a son named Ozgood, 5, and a girl named Nova, 7. Rock and his former spouse Malaak Compton-Rock divorced in 2014 after 18 years of marriage. It took two years to finalise the divorce between Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18,’s two parents.
