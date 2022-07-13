Who Is Chrishell Dating? Chrishell Stause Is Dating G Flip After Jason Split

When it was revealed last year that Netflix’s Selling Sunset real estate star Chrishell Stause was dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim, fans were shocked. That the two were close was a surprise to everyone who was watching the show.

Their romance was made public in late July of 2021 when they posted some very affectionate Instagram photos. Season 4 viewers, on the other hand, were perplexed as to why the couple’s brief romance was not depicted. She told E! News that it was her choice to keep their growing romance a secret at first until they “understood exactly what it was.” Chrishell

The relationship didn’t last long despite all the fanfare. As Chrishell has stated since their breakup, the two had an amicable parting over a major issue that neither of them could compromise on. In a second, I’ll explain why.

Since then, Chrishell has found a new love interest. We now know how Chrishell and Jason are doing in their personal lives as well as what happened between them.

Who is Chrishell Dating Now?

Chrishell told Women’s Health magazine in February that she took a break from dating before getting back into it.

But Jason Oppenheim’s romance with her taught her to let go of her Cinderella ideals and enjoy relationships as they are. In every way, except for the fact that we simply want different things, my last relationship was a beautiful one. Chrishell remarked in an interview with WH that there is still a lot of love in the world.

According to her, “I had an old school way of thinking that the relationship was a failure if you did not ride off into the sunset,” she claimed. My outlook on life was fundamentally altered by my relationship with Jason.

G Flip, a 27-year-old Australian artist, was announced to be Chrishell’s boyfriend during the Season 5 reunion show that aired on May 6. “Spending a lot of time with someone who is extremely significant to me has been a recent trend in my social life. G Flip is the name of the band. They’re nonbinary, thus they go by they/them “People quotes her as saying this. In addition, they possess exceptional musical abilities.

The two appeared to have met while working on a music video together “It all began when they asked me to appear in their promotional video. A love story gone awry is the subject matter. My background is in soap operas, and acting has always been a passion of mine. And because of the nature of our work, I’m not always able to do it. Naturally, my initial reaction was one of yes, let’s do that “Chrishell chimed in with his perspective.

“We had a blast, and it was all thanks to you. It may not be for everyone, but I think it’s a wonderful idea. It’s great, and so is the music, in my opinion.”

“Get Me Outta Here” was released on May 12th, and Chrishell gave G Flip a new thigh tattoo in commemoration of the release of the music video.

“I’ve found my purpose. Maybe I’ll open a new store, “Chrishell remarked.

According to a source who spoke to People, “Chrishell moved them in,” implying that the couple is currently residing in Chrishell’s Los Angeles apartment as a couple.

In addition, they’ve already been on several vacations. A vacation to G Flip’s native Australia included stops at the Taronga Zoo and a boat tour of Sydney Harbor, two of G Flip’s favorite things to do.

G Flip and Jason are both super supportive of Chrishell

At the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, G Flip, Chrishell, and Jason shared the cutest moment. Chrishell took home the prize for the greatest reality star, and it was a memorable evening for her. When Chrishell and G Flip were done celebrating, she stood up and gave Jason a tight embrace before kissing him on the lips.

After that, Chrishell thanked her supporters in her award speech. Chrishell clarified, “Just pretty quickly, I heard about this nomination before I had stated anything about my sexuality. Because I was unsure of how the voting would go, “I’m not trying to get too deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after” means so much to me.

It wasn’t until the next night when Selling Sunset took home the prize for a best reality show. Before Chrishell made eye contact with the camera and said, “What is happening?” as the cast applauded, G Flip, Jason, and Chrishell shared a massive hug.

She was probably alluding to the fact that the actors had just won another award, but she was also asking a question in the minds of many viewers because the purity of that moment was stunning.

Fans suspected the new relationship before she announced it

In March, Georgia Flipo, better known as G Flip, was sighted at a Chrishell concert in Los Angeles. On top of that, they’ve been exchanging some flirtatious comments on Instagram.

Chrishell wrote in response to one of your posts: “How do you manage to elicit such strong emotions from us while also making us salivate? “Your power 🤯😉👏❤️‍.” These emojis tell a *story,* do they not?” G Flip remarked on a photo of the singer that appeared on the realtor’s Instagram account, writing, “.”

What were Jason and Chrishell’s final words about their split?

On Instagram, they shared their feelings with the world.

The level of respect and love that Chrishell has for Jason will not alter in the future, she stated in an Instagram caption. In closing, she expressed gratitude to Jason for their remarkable connection as well as his willingness to be open and honest with her, even when doing so caused her pain.

According to Jason’s post: “We are no longer a couple, but Chrishell and I are still great friends and will always be there for one another. My relationship with her was the happiest and most rewarding of my life, and she was the best girlfriend I’ve ever had.”

When it comes to a family, “despite our differing desires, we maintain the highest level of trust and respect for one another,” he said in response. As a result, “Chrishell is an incredible human being, and loving her and having her in my life is one of the greatest things that has ever occurred to me.”

In the Selling Sunset reunion, the pair was much more open about why they broke up. Because of his current stage of life, Jason stated, “This is not the right moment for me to start a family.” And he admitted that Chrishell is “the love of my life” and that breaking up with her might be something he regrets for the rest of his life (gasp!).

Season 5 proved to be a difficult time for everyone involved in the breakup. According to Jason, “I think there’s a lot to go through and we’re getting there” at the reunion, Tan France. After the new episodes aired, Chrishell said that “they haven’t had time or space to move on yet” because of the attention their relationship received.

