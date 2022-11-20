Who Is Grace Van Patten dating: Is She Dating ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White?

Who Is Grace Van Patten dating: Get ready to hear the name Grace Van Patten and a lot more. The rising star’s career took off when she was just a kid, but it was her role in “Nine Perfect Strangers” on Hulu that really put her on the map and won her a legion of devoted followers.
Van Patten plays Lucy Albright, a college student in an unhealthy relationship, in Emma Roberts’ psychological romance series “Tell Me Lies,” which premiered on Hulu on September 7 and is based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel of the same name.
People are interested in Van Patten’s personal relationships because of how romantic the show is and how she acts. But Van Patten has mostly kept this part of her life hidden.
She almost always does it via social media whether discussing or teasing a potential romantic interest. In spite of this, Van Patten continues to maintain a strict silence. Read on to find out who, if anyone, Van Patten is currently associated with and to learn about the rest of her extremely discreet love life.
Who Is Grace Van Patten?
Grace Van Patten is a young American actress who was born on November 21, 1996[1]. She has acted in the Netflix features Tramps (2016) and The Meyerowitz Stories (2017), as well as the Hulu originals Nine Perfect Strangers (2021) and Tell Me Lies (2017). (2022). They are related: he is her director’s father, and he is her actor uncle.
Born and raised in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, Van Patten went to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School. She is the eldest of director Timothy Van Patten and producer Wendy Rossmeyer Van Patten’s three daughters. Grace Van Patten identified herself as a tomboy and was an avid volleyball and basketball player.
She had a little chopper when she was just a kid, and her mother now runs the Harley-Davidson businesses that her grandfather, Bruce Rossmeyer, founded. She and her family reside in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, and she is the niece of comedian Dick Van Patten. Talia Balsam, the actress, and daughter of Joyce Van Patten is her cousin.
Who Is Jackson James White?
American actor Jackson James White was born on March 1, 1996. His most notable roles to date have been as Brendan Fletcher on Mrs. Fletcher, Ash Baker in SPF-18 (2017), and Officer Zach in Ambulance (2022).
Who Is Grace Van Patten dating?
Can we assume that Grace Van Patten and Jackson James White are an item?
The evidence strongly suggests that the two are dating.
White has just lately admitted to “such a crush on his co-star, describing her as “the f*cking coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you’ll ever meet” on the October 25 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat(opens in new tab) podcast.
She was our show’s brave leader. At 25, she manages a set like she had 30 years of experience. She always does a great job and never falters.”
After that, he said, “All I’m saying is that I’m fascinated with her because she’s f*cking amazing.”
Van Patten seems to agree, because on the October 21 episode of ERundown, !’s she said that Jackson is her “greatest crush ever” (opens in new tab).
After going to the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 fashion show on Thursday, October 13, and the Giambattista Valli dinner on Tuesday, October 18, both in Los Angeles, the co-stars have been seen out and about together, which has led to dating rumors.
Then, on November 7th, suspicions intensified when the two were seen holding hands at the CFDA Awards in New York, both dressed in Tom Ford.
White posted an Instagram showing the couple cuddling in a photo booth at the glitzy event they attended together (opens in new tab). He snapped a shot of the photobooth prints, and one of the black-and-white photos (which appeared to be of the couple kissing) was obscured by a smiley face.
That’s a rather profound statement for having made none.
The next day, he posted a sensual photo of himself and Van Patten kissing on Instagram. For example: “if we kiss can we get a s2 @hulu.”