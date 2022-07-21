Who Is Katie Holmes Dating? Katie Holmes Dating History

Who Is Katie Holmes Dating?

In the Big Apple, there’s a lot of love going on! Over the weekend, Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend were spotted getting close while out and about in New York City.

In New York City on Sunday, Logan Lucky actress and her partner Bobby Wooten III, a musician, were observed spending time together, smiling whenever they weren’t showing off their PDA.

It was a red-hot look for Holmes, 43, who was dressed in a black-and-white striped blouse and blue pants with white sneakers and an army green jacket over top. Wearing black glasses and a navy blazer over a teal sweater and brown pants was Wooten’s attire as well, 33-year-old.

They appeared to be having a great time as they walked and then rode their bikes through the city.

The Holmes and Wooten families went out for Mother’s Day lunch and then spent the rest of the time locking lips.

After a meal at a neighborhood restaurant, the two sat under an awning and engaged in a public display of affection (PDA).

A source told ET that the two are “ideally matched” following their recent outing.

Katy and Bobby have been dating for a few months, and things have been going well, says the source. “As a pair, Katie and Bobby are both laid-back and unpretentious. Katie is an actress and a mother, and Bobby is a musician who recently performed at Coachella. As a result, the two value the time they do spend together. They’ve only been dating for a short time, but it’s obvious that they’re deeply attracted to one another.”

Nearly a year after her breakup with Emilio Vitolo, Holmes was first photographed kissing Wooten in public.

Wooten and Holmes visited the Guggenheim Museum, Central Park, and Holmes’ mother, Kathy Holmes, during their April 27 NYC outing. Wooten was spotted cuddling Holmes’ mother.

When Holmes and Vitolo broke up in May 2021, it was less than a year after they started dating. A source told ET at the time that time apart was a factor in their breakup. Jamie Foxx was Holmes’ ex-boyfriend before Vitolo. After six years together, the couple broke up in 2019. After Tom Cruise divorced Holmes in 2012, the couple married again. Suri, her 16-year-old daughter, is one of her many children from her marriage to the actor.

The dating history of Sherlock Holmes can be viewed by scrolling down.

Joshua Jackson

After meeting on the set of Dawson’s Creek in the late 1990s, the two dated for a few years before calling it quits in 1999. Jackson married Jodie Turner-Smith in 2019 after a decade of dating Diane Kruger. Their first kid together was born in 2020.

Chris Klein

Holmes began seeing American Pie actor Ryan Gosling soon after she ended her relationship with Jackson. A year after being engaged in 2003, they separated. A year after that, he tied the knot with Laina Thyfault, with whom he has a son, Frederick.

Tom Cruise

From 2006 through 2012, Holmes and Cruise were wed. Their daughter lives with her.

Jamie Foxx

They were first sighted together in The Hamptons together in 2013 and the Us broke the news of their relationship the following year. They dated quietly for six years before splitting up in August of this year. At the time of their split, an insider told Us that the two stars’ “lives were different,” adding that “His partying ways don’t match with her since she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

Emilio Vitolo Jr.

In September 2020, Holmes started dating Vitolo Jr., a year after her relationship with Foxx came to an end. While out and about in the Big Apple, someone noticed the couple dining together. They were busted smuggling PDA in New York City just a few days later. Eight months later, Us has exclusively revealed that the couple had broken up. At the time, a source told Us that “Katie and Emilio actually liked their time together—it just simply didn’t work out.” As a mother and a professional, she is prioritising her responsibilities.

Bobby Wooten III

Holmes and the musician were caught kissing and holding hands in New York City in April 2022. During the enjoyable day in Central Park, Wooten was also caught cuddling Katie Holmes’ mother, Kathy Holmes.

