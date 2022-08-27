Who Is Millie Bobby Brown Dating? Is She loves Jake Bongiovi?

Who Is Millie Bobby Brown Dating? Knowing Millie Bobby’s prominence in acting. fans have recently shown an interest in learning more about her private life. Actually knowing if a celebrity couple is still together is next to impossible. In case you were wondering who Millie Bobby is seeing, this story will fill you in.

Brown was born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Andalusia, Spain. She is the third of four total children born to parents Kelly and Robert Brown. When she was born, she did not hear well out of one ear and gradually lost all hearing in that ear over the next several years. When Brown was four, the family moved from Spain back to England and chose to settle in Bournemouth. A few years later, when Brown was eight, the family moved to Orlando, Florida.

When Brown was nine, she made her acting debut as a guest star in the series “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” on ABC where she portrayed the character of Young Alice. The following year, in 2014, she starred in the BBC American paranormal series “Intruders.” She then made guest appearances on a number of popular shows like CBS’s “NCIS,” ABC’s “Modern Family,” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Brown’s big break came in 2016 when she was cast to play Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series “Stranger Things.” The show was a massive hit in the United States, as well as around the world. Brown’s performance specifically received a great deal of praise from critics and at award shows.

She earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category as well as the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Additionally, she won some ensemble awards with the rest of the cast of the show and the 43rd Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series.

She also reprised her role of Eleven in the second season of “Stranger Things” and earned more award nominations.

Outside of “Stranger Things,” Brown continued working on other projects. She starred in the music video for Sigma and Birdy’s single entitled, “Find Me.” She has also appeared in a number of commercials for Citigroup. In 2017, she made her modeling debut in a Calvin Klein campaign. She was shortly after signed by IMG Models and appeared in the summer of 2018 campaign for the Italian brand, Montclair.

In 2018, Brown caught her next major role when she was cast as the main character in the film adaptation of “The Enola Holmes Mysteries.” She also worked as a producer on the project. She also lent her voice to Darren Aronofsky’s virtual reality experience called, Spheres: Songs of Spacetime.”

By mid-2018, Brown was included on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world, becoming the youngest person to be included on the list. Later that year, she was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, again being the youngest one ever named to this role. She was also ranked by “The Hollywood Reporter” as one of Hollywood’s top thirty stars under the age of eighteen.

In 2019, Brown made her feature film debut in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” She then reprised the role in “Godzilla vs. Kong” in 2021. She also worked as an ambassador of UEFA’s Together #WePlay Strong campaign. She also landed a role in the film adaptation of “The Thing About Jellyfish.”

Brown ventured into new territory in 2019 by launching her own line of beauty products called “Florence by Mills,” which were made widely available in Boots pharmacy stores throughout the United Kingdom.

The year 2020 marked a big year for her, as “Enola Holmes” was released. It was also announced that she would produce and star in “The Girls I’ve Been,” a suspense film. She also began working on “Damsel,” made for Netflix under the Spanish filmmaker, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Additionally, she was cast in “The Electric State,” a film adaptation of the Simon Stalenhag graphic novel. In May of 2021, she announced that she would reprise her role of Enola Holmes for its sequel, “Enola Holmes 2.”

Teen romance under the Hollywood spotlight! Since they came out as a couple, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (real name: Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become regular fixtures on each other’s social media sites and on the red carpets of award shows.

Relationship rumors began after Jon Bon Jovi’s son commented on an Instagram photo of himself and the Stranger Things actress with “Bff 3” in June 2021. Sharing their growing romance on Instagram, the couple soon became inseparable, even spending the holidays and Brown’s 18th birthday together.

Bongiovi, one of the four children the “It’s My Life” singer had with Dorothea Hurley, captioned a February 2022 post from the birthday party, in which she and her boyfriend dressed as Barbie and Ken, “Happy birthday barbie ily 3.” Alumna Enola Holmes responded with “endless love” to her beau.

The couple, who first appeared together on a red carpet a month later, have spoken relatively little about their growing relationship. However, Brown has hinted that they may not share any common passions.

I love listening to and viewing videos of Olivia Rodrigo. As the founder of Florence by Mills put it to Seventeen magazine in January 2022, “I don’t really involve myself because I know that she’s simply too bright.” Rodrigo’s SOUR vinyl record was one of her Christmas presents that year. I find great satisfaction in the adage “2 steps forward, 1 step back.” Every time it happens, I feel like crying. My partner threatened to murder me if I listened to that song again in his presence.

After Millie Bobby Brown presented the Best Supporting Actor award to CODA star Troy Kotsur at the 2022 BAFTAs in March, she and Bongiovi walked the red carpet together, displaying their undeniable chemistry. Brown looked stunning in a black Louis Vuitton gown, while her boyfriend looked sharp in a Fendi suit.

The actress from Godzilla vs. Kong documented the couple’s red carpet date night by posting images to Instagram at the time, along with a string of loving emojis.

Brown has previously linked to musician Jacob Sartorius before beginning her relationship with the Pennington School alum. In January of 2018, Us Weekly exclusively reported that the then-13-year-old actress was very close to the “Chapstick” singer. After 7 months together, the romance between the two of them had already died away.

The Englishman explained their split in a July 2018 Instagram Story, writing, “The decision with Jacob and I was 100% mutual.” It sounds like things are going well for you and for us as friends.

As with Sartorius, he too released a statement along these lines: “The choice w mills were fully mutual & we are both delighted & continuing friends.”