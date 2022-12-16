Who Is Peter Doocy Married To: When He Got Married?

Who Is Peter Doocy Married To: Peter Doocy, who covers the White House for Fox News, has been a familiar face on the network for as long as his father, Steve Doocy, who hosts Fox & Friends, has. A new trend in fan and follower conversation has centered on the question, “Who Is Peter Doocy Married To?”
Who Is Peter Doocy Married To
Hillary Vaughn is Peter Doocy’s wife throughout their time together. In the same capacity as Doocy, Hillary Vaughn is a reporter who presently serves as a correspondent for the Fox Business Network.
After the results of the presidential election cycle in 2020 were announced, the journalist, who was 30 at the time, rose to prominence after one of her pieces was featured on Fox News Rundown’s ‘American Dream Series’ on FOX News Audio.
During the course of the episode, she went to several states that would be significant in the voting process and chronicled the issues that were concerning potential voters at the time.
Who Is Peter Doocy
Peter Doocy is a well-known journalist in the United States who currently serves as a White House correspondent for Fox News. He came into the world on July 21st, 1987.
Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy is the one who is responsible for raising him. 2009 marked the beginning of Doocy’s professional career with Fox News, where he worked as a general assignment correspondent.
The writer has covered a variety of topics, including the heart transplant procedure that former Vice President Dick Cheney underwent in March 2012, the flood that occurred in the Midwest in 2011, Hurricane Sandy’s impact on New York City, and both the presidential election in 2008 and the presidential election in 2012.
Additionally, Doocy reported on the tragic event that took place in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
On the 24th of January, 2022, a hot mic moment occurred during which President Joe Biden appeared to refer to Doocy as a “stupid son of a b***h.” Doocy questioned Biden about the most recent rate of inflation in the United States, and Biden responded with a quip.
The hot mic event was being filmed at the same time that the press was leaving a meeting of the White House Competitiveness Council. Doocy asked, “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?” as the conference was drawing to a close.
Who Is Peter Doocy Wife Hillary Vaughn?
Vaughn works as a correspondent for the Fox Business Network. Additionally, Vaughn began her career in journalism as a reporter for Fox News, where she was a part of the Junior Reporter Program’s second graduating class.
After completing the training and gaining experience in field reporting, she went on to work as a journalist for Fox Business Network in the year 2016.
Vaughn has covered significant events all throughout the country, such as the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush and other social and political meetings.
The journalist has reportedly worked for a variety of media outlets, including Fox News, Yahoo Finance, FOX 32 in Chicago, FOX 13 in Tampa, FOX 2 in Detroit, and FOX 5 in Washington, DC, as stated on the website for her company, MuckRack.
When Did Peter Doocy Get Married
Vaughn and Doocy tied the knot on April 26, 2021, in a low-key ceremony that took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina. Doocy’s father, who also acted in the capacity of Doocy’s best man, presided over the intimate and low-key ceremony, which consisted of only 18 guests total and was intimately planned.
After then, Steve Doocy showed some photos from his son’s wedding that he had taken on Fox & Friends. It is unknown how long the couple had been dating before they got married; however, Vaughn can be seen in a group photo that was posted on Doocy’s Instagram in the year 2017.
Because the couple wants to keep the details of their personal lives secret, they do not post frequently on Instagram, with the exception of a few pictures from their wedding and some recent pictures from a ski holiday.
“My life is so much better now that you’re in it!” Vaughn put the words in the photo’s accompanying description, which showed the pair slicing their wedding cake.
