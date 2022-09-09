Who Is Robert Pattinson Dating? Harry Potter Star’s Relationship Status!

People are interested in Who Is Robert Pattinson Dating? Because of his massive following and media stardom. In the best of circumstances, knowing where a celebrity relationship stands may be challenging. Read this article to discover the identity of Who Is Robert Pattinson Dating?

Who Is Robert Pattinson?

He was born Robert Thomas Pattinson in London on May 13th, 1986. Clare Pattinson, a booker at a modelling agency, and Richard Pattinson, a vintage vehicle dealer, are his parents; he is the youngest of three children. During his formative years, Robert lived in Barnes, England, with his older sisters, Elizabeth and Victoria.

Pattinson began playing the guitar and piano at the age of four. After starting at Tower House School, he was expelled when he was 12 years old. Due to his theft and distribution of pornographic publications to fellow students, he was expelled. He enrolled in and completed his education at The Harrodian School.

Pattinson’s father saw he was a shy kid, so he suggested they enrol him in the Barnes Theatre Company. At the age of 15, he went to an audition for “Guys and Dolls” and was eventually cast in his first role. A Cuban dancer, his character said no dialogue. He will play George Gibbs in the theatre company’s upcoming “Our Town” production. He was involved in productions of “Macbeth,” “Anything Goes,” and “Tess of the d’Urbervilles.”

Who Suki Waterhouse Is?

English actress and model Alice Suki Waterhouse is most known for her roles in films, including Pusher and Insurgent, and the TV series Material Girl. At the tender age of 16, she launched her modelling career. She’s walked the runway for a who’s who of high-end designers. She was chosen to model lingerie for “Marks and Spencer” when she was only 19 years old, which catapulted her to fame.

After that, numerous significant corporations signed her to be the public face of their products. She began her acting career after a successful modelling career. She transitioned to the big screen after acting in several successful TV series. The gifted actress also enjoys photography, a hobby she has showcased at London’s ‘Eb and Flow gallery. Furthermore, in 2016, she and two pals launched their fashion-related firm. Click the Link to read relevant stories and learn more about other celebrities’ dating lives, such as Kim Kardashian, LaMelo Ball, and Ross Lynch.

Who Is Robert Pattinson Dating?

Though they are both well-known in the entertainment sector, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse keep their romance under wraps. The Twilight star and the fashion model have been dating since 2018, but they have only given us brief glimpses of their relationship. Pattinson and Waterhouse have been seen together on date nights and at birthday parties, and the actor has spoken publicly about his relationship with Waterhouse a few times.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his picture, The Batman, Pattinson revealed that he had initially seen the superhero flick with her and that her reaction had “sort of transformed the entire thing.”Find out in the next section how the pair managed to keep their relationship a secret from the public eye.

E! News received photos of the two kissings and cuddling in London in July 2018, which started the dating speculations. It was later confirmed to PEOPLE by a reliable source that the two were dating. Waterhouse spent her 27th birthday at Casa Cruz in London with Pattinson by her side. Liv Tyler, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson reportedly attended the event with the couple.

Several weeks later, after the couple had gone on a run together in London, they were seen strolling hand in hand. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Pattinson talked about his love life, including his relationships with Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs, for the first time, and he briefly addressed Waterhouse. The former Harry Potter actor was more reticent to discuss his present relationship with Waterhouse, adding, “Do I have to?” when pressed about his exes.

Pattinson and Waterhouse reportedly lived together in London when filming The Batman were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. This was revealed in his June/July 2020 cover story for GQ. In July, the pair was spotted walking around New York City together for the first time in months, holding hands.

Pattinson celebrated his birthday on May 13 with a party attended by Donald Glover, Zo Kravitz, Tessa Thompson, and other celebrities, including his girlfriend, Waterhouse. Myles Hendrik, the photographer who took the photo, showed the two huggings and kissing one other on the cheek.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pattinson revealed that he and Waterhouse had viewed The Batman together for the first time and that her reaction to the film “sort of transformed the entire thing.”

I’m sure she’s not like watching superhero movies,” he told the host. “And simply watching as it maintained her interest the entire time; at one point, she even grasped my hand and touched it [to her face], and I could feel a tear well up in her eye. And my reaction was, “No way!”

