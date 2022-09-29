Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating? Is She Still With Nic Kerdiles? Why Did Nic Try to Attempt Suicide?

People are interested in Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating? Because of her massive following and media stardom. In the best of circumstances, knowing where a celebrity relationship stands may be challenging. Read this article to discover the identity of Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating?

Who Is Savannah Chrisley?

American reality TV star Savannah Chrisley has a net worth of $500,000 at the present time. Savannah Chrisley was born in Atlanta, Georgia in August 1997.

She is best known for starring in the USA Network reality television series Chrisley Knows Best which began airing in 2014. Savannah Chrisley has also starred in the spin-off reality TV series Growing Up Chrisley with Chase Chrisley on the USA.

Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are proud parents of their daughter Savannah. She is a beauty pageant competitor as well. Savannah Chrisley has a big social media following with about two million followers on Instagram.

Chrisley Knows Best was nominated for a Critics Choice Television Award in 2016 for Best Unstructured Reality Show. Savannah Chrisley has also appeared on episodes of the TV series The View.

Today, Steve Harvey, The Real, E! Shows like “Home & Family,” “Steve,” “Strahan & Sara,” “Live from the Red Carpet,” and “Wendy: The Wendy Williams Show” are included. She also appeared in the TV movie Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

Do You Know Who Is Nic Kerdiles?

Nic kerdiles is one of the best American ice hockey forwards who played for the National Hockey League. Now he is a former ice hockey forward.

Ice hockey forward Nic Kerdiles is a professional in the United States. Here in this article, we are sharing more details about him. The city of Lewisville, Texas, is where Nic spent his childhood. On January 11, 1994, he entered the world. He parents were

Nathalie De Larminat-Kerdiles was a French person, while his mother, Michel Kerdiles, whose actual name was Nicolas Kerdiles, was a Canadian person. Along with his two sisters, he spent the majority of his childhood in Texas.

He started playing Hockey when he went to his university, and there he participated in two seasons of NCAA Division I Hockey. The Wisconsin Badgers were represented in this competition, and he was a part of the team.

Most recently, Nicolas Kerdiles played for the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, which short form is AHL with the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League.

Nicolas Kerdiles is now retired from playing for his multiple injuries. Now he is former ice hockey forward. This famous Hockey player has remained out of the playing field for several health-related issues since 13th October 2019. In this game, he was playing against Belleville in Winnipeg. And he got multiple injuries.

Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating?

Savannah Chrisley has been dating former pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles on and off for nearly five years. Nic briefly played with the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets before retiring from the sport. Today, he works as a top-producing real estate agent in Nashville, Tenn.

Savannah and Nic began dating in November of 2017 after she slid into his DMs. “I was scrolling through Instagram one day and then went over to the activity page and a girl I follow liked one of his pics and I was like ‘Ohhhh dangggg….who’s that!'” the 25-year-old previously revealed to fans. I took a chance and messaged him; he replied, and the rest, as they say, is history (lol)!

In 2018, Savannah’s risk paid off when she and Nic got engaged. After just more than a year of dating, Nic popped the question in front of family and friends on Christmas Eve in 2018 — and Savannah was surprised, to say the least.

“And it was just so cute, and everyone was sobbing,” she told People magazine. “It was just such a cool moment. And the fact that both of our families were there made it even better.”

Savannah and Nic made it clear that they weren’t in any hurry to get married. “Just because you’re engaged doesn’t mean you have to get married tomorrow,” Savannah added. “So, we’re kind of just taking our time. We know that we want to spend the rest of our life with each other.”

When Savannah and Nic got back together in 2021, they may have broken up again and then gotten back together. After Savannah announced her breakup with Nic, some people wondered if they might soon get back together. And it appears that’s exactly what happened.

In August of 2021, Savannah confirmed to E News! that Nic was still in her life and that the couple was “trying to figure things out.”

“We just decided to keep things off of social media,” she revealed. “I’ve kind of come to a place in life where I’ve decided to keep my relationships to myself because I feel like I deserve a little bit of privacy when it comes to that.”

But then in February of 2022, Savannah, Nic, and Todd all appeared together in an Instagram video talking about mental health. Nic claimed that he had been battling despair and anxiety during the COVID pandemic, and even threatened to take his own life.

‘Mental health is real… this is our truth,’ Savannah wrote as the video’s caption. “I’m so proud of you, Nic. Thanking God every day that he’s allowed us to keep you.” Savannah has been extremely secretive about the status of their relationship ever since.

True to her word, neither of them has posted about each other on social media. However, back in April, Nic did upload a selfie of himself on a golf outing with Savannah’s brothers, Chase and Grayson. It’s reasonable to assume Savannah and Nic may still be together.

