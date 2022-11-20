Who Is Shaun White Dating: Are The Rumors About “Snowboarder Dating Nina Dobrev” True?

Now that his Olympic career is winding down, the legendary snowboarder is ready to settle down, as confirmed by Shaun White’s significant other. Let’s dig deep into who is Shaun White dating.
Below, you’ll find a comprehensive breakdown of Shaun White’s rumored girlfriend, but first, we’ll examine the X-Games medalist’s stated goals for the future. White, who at age 35 is the oldest U.S. halfpipe rider competing in 2022, plans to start a family after the Olympics.
The athlete told Us Weekly in January of 2022, “I would love to be a dad.” It’s just that it sounds so interesting. I enjoy being in social situations, and the responsibility of caring for another person appeals to me greatly.
Of course, nobody knows for sure with whom he’ll begin this new chapter just yet, but if you want to get a head start, you could always ask who Shaun White’s current girlfriend is. Read on to learn more about the snowboarder’s beautiful girlfriend.
Who Is Shaun White?
A former professional snowboarder and skateboarder, Shaun Roger White was born in the United States on September 3, 1986. He is a five-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding.
He has won more snowboarding gold medals than anyone else in history, both at the X Games and the Olympics. Throughout his career, he has also collected ten ESPY Awards.
White was born to parents Cathy and Roger White in San Diego, CA. His father, a lifelong surfer who grew up in San Clemente, California, worked for the city’s water department while his mother was a waitress.
Out of his sibling group of four, he is the youngest. He can trace his roots to both the Irish and the Italians. He had to undergo two open-heart surgeries before he turned one because he was born with a congenital heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot.
White and his family used to spend a lot of time in the San Bernardino Mountains of southern California, where White grew up. They frequently camped out in a van in resort parking lots.
Who Is Nina Dobrev?
Canadian actress Nina Dobrev, whose given name is Nikolayevna Kamenova Dobreva, was born on January 9, 1989. She rose to prominence by playing the dual role of Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce on The Vampire Diaries, a supernatural drama series on The CW (2009–2015).
Dobrev, who was born in Bulgaria and raised in Canada, made her acting debut in supporting roles before starring as Mia Jones on the teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation (2006–2009).
Later, she became well-known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, and she went on to star in a number of films, including the 2012 coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the 2014 comedies Let’s Be Cops and The Final Girls, and the 2017 science fiction drama Flatliners.
The XXX sequel, “Return of Xander Cage,” was her most financially successful work (2017). She also played the lead role in the sitcom Fam and had supporting roles in the romantic comedies Dog Days (2018), Then Came You (2018), and Love Hard (2021). (2019).
Who Is Shaun White Dating?
True love can be found in the most unexpected places, and Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are shining examples of this. The Olympic snowboarder and the former Vampire Diaries star fell in love at the beginning of 2020 and are still together today.
Shaun has said that they “just make it work” to have a long-distance relationship. That, I believe, is the end goal, and the secret to getting there is simply making the time.
How did It start?
When White and Dobrev initially went out to dinner together, White had no idea who Dobrev was. I didn’t know anything about her,” White admitted in a People interview.
White didn’t aware his date was famous until a fan asked him to snap a photo of them with Dobrev instead of him: “The place was packed. He remembered, “And she was like, ‘Let me go see if I can get a table.’
White recalls the wait staff asking, “Can we get a photo… with her?” when Dobrev approached the hostess to request a seat. And there I was, wondering what on earth was going on. Just what is going on? That was hilarious!
Since then, White has known about Dobrev’s fame, and the two have been able to successfully balance their hectic schedules together. White recalled their early days as a couple, saying, “We were flying all around.”
“Since she’s an actress, she’s busy filming movies and promoting them, while I’m busy preparing for the competition by giving interviews and making public appearances.”
“Nina is amazing. A profound impact on my life, White told People in February of 2022. There’s so much going on in her life; she has her own program, her own world, companies she’s involved in, things she’s producing, and so on.
It’s fantastic to have a partner like her because she holds me to the same high standards.
