Who Is Taylor Kinney Dating: Is He In Love With The Model Ashley Cruger?

Who Is Taylor Kinney Dating: Kelly Severide, Stella Kidd, and Chicago Fire’s path to the altar has been dangerous on the show. After Kidd left, arguments erupted, there was discussion of a potential divorce, and they ultimately tied the knot, they narrowly escaped being killed on their honeymoon. Despite everything that has happened to them, Stellaride has shown to be one of the most resilient couples in the history of the One Chicago tournament.
The fact that they keep on being so captivating is a testimony to the actors who play them on the program, Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo. They always seem to find a way to make things work. Is there a visible manifestation of this magnetism, or does it merely exist invisibly? Is there a love connection between Kinney and Mayo outside of their roles as characters?
Who Is Taylor Kinney Dating
Kinney is dating a “co-star,” but not Mayo, to be exact. One Chicago fans were curious about his previous romances after his 2015 relationship with pop icon Lady Gaga. Even though Kinney appeared in Lady Gaga’s “You and I” music video, the couple split up the following year. Kinney’s current girlfriend is model Ashley Cruger. By kissing her on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Celebrity Ski and Smile Challenge, which benefited Operation Smile, the actor made their relationship known in April 2022.
In the first Chicago Fire episode of season 11, Cruger made another cameo. “First episode of Chicago Fire aired last night and I got to spy on it @taylorkiney111,” she wrote in the caption of a video of the program. The co-star, as we’ve already established, is a more appropriate title. Mayo has kept far more of his personal life secret. She hasn’t posted any relationship updates to her social media accounts or been spotted with any One Chicago series cast members or actors.
She may or may not be dating someone right now, but she is unquestionably not Kinney’s girlfriend. They are merely friends and co-stars in real life.
Who Is Taylor Kinney
The Vampire Diaries, Zero Dark Thirty, The Other Woman, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med all featured Taylor Kinney, a well-known American actor, and model, as Lieutenant Kelly Severide of the Chicago Fire Department. In the year 2000, he graduated from the Mennonite School of Lancaster. Kinney studied business management at West Virginia University in Morgantown. Kinney played Glenn Morrison in NBC’s Trauma and Luke Gianni in MyNetworkTV’s Fashion House (2006).
Mason Lockwood from The Vampire Diaries, who debuted in the second season, has a recurring role in Kinney’s supernatural thriller. In 2011, Kinney appeared in the music video for “You and I” by Lady Gaga. In 2012, Kinney’s portrayal of a fireman and a paramedic in the NBC drama Chicago Fire received accolades for how it affected the characters’ lives.
Jesse Spencer (a former house star) and Kinney, co-star in Rescue Squad 3 (Kelly Severide). In the same year (2012), Kinney also made a cameo appearance in Kathryn Bigelow’s highly regarded war film Zero Dark Thirty. In 2012, he welcomed Craig from the television show Shameless, who tormented Fiona in high school.
Who Is Ashley Cruger
Despite the fact that Ashley, like her partner, likes to keep her personal life private, we can confirm that she is employed as a model. Model Ashley is currently under the representation of the BMG modeling agency. On the company website, under the section titled “women’s lifestyle models in Chicago,” is her portfolio. She most likely resides in the Windy City, where Taylor’s Chicago Fire filming locations are also located.
Ashley also recently began working full-time as a sales and marketing professional at El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company, according to her LinkedIn profile. She continued to work part-time at Eagle Six Properties while maintaining her full-time position as a business development manager throughout the entire ordeal. Ashley spent the prior year serving as a point of contact between General Motors and the dealerships the company worked with before beginning her full-time employment with the company in January 2019.
Taylor Kinney Past Relationships
Any fresh details regarding Taylor Kinney’s love life, which he, like most celebrities, wishes to keep private, will be added to this page as they become available. At least two women have dated Taylor Kinney in the past. Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga are engaged (2015 – 2016). Brittany Sackett and Taylor Kinney have been dating for some time (2010 – 2011). We are now investigating previous contacts and dates.
Online Taylor Kinney relationship rumors are frequently inconsistent. Finding out who Taylor Kinney is seeing at any one moment is simple, but keeping track of all of his affairs, hookups, and breakups is far more challenging. Keeping track of who a celebrity is dating and their relationships is already difficult. If any of the data we currently have on Taylor Kinney has changed, do let us know.
