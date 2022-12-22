Who Is Tinx Dating: Is She In Relationship With Sansho?

Who Is Tinx Dating: “Rich mom” Christina “Tinx” Najjar is a well-known figure in the community. However, this is all an online identity that she has created for herself; she is not a mother, nor does she pretend to be affluent.
Tinx amassed a following of 1.2 million on TikTok by satirically parodying and commenting on affluent mom society. She did this through impersonations. However, the young woman who has become a social media phenomenon recently caused a stir when she disclosed that the man she was seeing, Jeremy Kallen, had been unfaithful to her.
Who Is Tinx Dating
We have reason to suspect that Tinx is involved with the photographer Sansho based on her stories and what other users of Reddit have said about her. However, neither of them disclosed any information regarding the nature of their relationship.
According to the information that can be found on his own website, Sansho Scott is an American photographer who was born on May 14th, 1985. He spent his childhood in the Lower East Side of New York City, which is known for its metropolitan culture and fashion.
He moved back to New York after living in Los Angeles for four years so that he could continue his career there. The fashion industry is where Sansho got his start as a photographer when he began taking pictures of street style for the purpose of using them in internet and e-mail marketing.
While this will always be his area of expertise, he has expanded his photographic pursuits to include, amongst other things, portraits, headshots, concert photography, travel photography, and landscape photography.
Festival V03, which was shot for Balmain Paris, is taking place right now in Paris, where Sansho is. He is publishing pictures that he took at the festival on his Instagram account, which is @sansho.
Tinx and Sansho’s relationship is a hot topic on Reddit right now. Everyone has a unique point of view regarding the matter. The reply from the user Sea-Two-5349 was “Yes.”
Aside from the fact that he wrote a story claiming he wasn’t Diplo (lol), the guy wearing the stinx necklace on her story also wears a yin Yang necklace, and this person has shared photographs of himself wearing the same necklace as he does in the photos that he posted.
“A full rollout is about to take place.” Some people claim that she is utilizing Sansho to network with well-known celebrities in order to further her career. “Oh my gosh,” said user Socalgal327.
You can tell how unattractive he is by looking at his Instagram photos. She is totally dependent on him in order to meet the “renowned” individuals he is photographing or hanging out with in order to get access to them. It doesn’t surprise me at all!!! “Can you?”
Tinx And Diplo Relationship
Tinx and Diplo have reportedly been dating for a while. Tinx addressed the charges in an interview with ET Canada in July 2021.
He’s really polite, Tinx said. I enjoy being around Diplo. There are only friendships; there are no love relationships. This man is amazing. His music has always been a favorite of mine, and it was just a coincidence that fate brought us together in Las Vegas. He’s extremely sweet, but we had a terrific time spending the evening seeing Las Vegas.
She said, “God, I don’t know,” when asked if she felt she could date the DJ. I’ll be honest and say that I’m considering friend-zoning him. Although I can’t say for sure, you never know.
Diplo and Tinx were previously described as “merely pals.”
In July 2021, Tinx discussed her current romantic situation with ET. In little than a month, the 30-year-old went from being married to being single. However, she did acknowledge that she was “slowly immersing” herself in the dating scene.
Since Tinx and Diplo had been spotted together in earlier Instagram Stories, followers naturally started to make assumptions. She acknowledged that they were not an item when questioned about their connection.
She said, “I’m pals with Diplo. We’re simply buddies. He’s a nice guy.” His music is great. I’m his biggest admirer, and fate brought us together when I happened to run across him in Vegas. So for the evening, we had a blast exploring Vegas.
When asked if she’d ever consider dating him, she replied in a mysterious manner. “I don’t know. I’ll be honest and say that I’m considering friend-zoning him. I’m not sure, but never rule anything out!
Who Is Tinx?
Tinx is a well-known TikTok performer, content producer, and social media influencer. Her real name is Christina Najjar. She is well known for her mini-vlogs, suggestion videos, and “rich mom” impressions on TikTok.
She was born on September 19, 1990, and raised in London. In May 2020, Tinx started her TikTok account, which already has more than a million subscribers.
After completing his studies at Stanford University, the influencer started a career in retail. She worked for Gap Inc., Banana Republic, and Poshmark before receiving her master’s in fashion journalism from Parsons, according to Vogue.
The 32-year-old is frequently referred to as TikTok’s “big sister” and is well-recognized for speaking into her little microphone.
