Who Is Tom Cruise Dating? He Split From Hayley Atwell Again

In 2005, Tom Cruise appeared to have found “the one” when he appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show to proclaim his love for Katie Holmes. Tom’s public declarations of love for Katie made the couple’s divorce announcement in 2012 even more shocking.
Tom’s personal life has been a hot topic in the media since he and Katie divorced, especially given his penchant for extravagant romantic gestures. The Top Gun: Maverick star has been linked to several actresses since his divorce, which is natural.
Who is Tom Cruise now dating? Find out more about his dating status by reading on.
Tom Cruise and his ‘Mission Impossible 7’ co-star Hayley Atwell broke up a second time in June 2022.
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, according to a source who spoke to the newspaper The Sun in December 2020, “hit it off from day one” when they worked together. Because she played Peggy Carter in the Captain America films, Hayley might look familiar.
After a year of dating, the pair were rumored to have broken up by OK! Magazine in September 2021. Tom had a new love interest by January 2022, according to the magazine. Tom and Hayley temporarily reconciled in early 2022 before divorcing again in June, according to the Daily Mail, suggesting that the new woman was not really “new.”
Daily Mail was told by an insider: “It didn’t work out for them, unfortunately. They’ve concluded that they’re more fun as pals.” After attending the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, Hayley publicly supported her then-boyfriend. According to the same source, their relationship had been put under unnecessary stress as a result of the media’s focus on them.
“They get along incredibly well and have wonderful chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year,” an insider said. Once their relationship became public, “the hype around them as a couple blossomed once more,” says the author.
An account called @DeepTomCruise, which solely uploads Tom Cruise DeepFake videos, released a video of the actor getting ready for a night out with socialite Paris Hilton lately on TikTok. Even though Paris married Carter Reum just a few months ago, reports continued to circulate that she was dating the hotel heiress.
Over 10,000 people have liked the video, which features (fake) Tom and Paris Hilton getting ready for a night on the town. “We should always run fashionably late… it’s your night,” Paris says in response to Fake Tom’s plea to be on time in the video. Paris asks, “Do you think people will believe we are a couple?”
If the video’s goal is to garner media attention, it’s succeeding admirably! In February 2022, @deeptomcruise and Paris Hilton collaborated on a cereal-themed TikTok, in which Paris exclaims her iconic catchphrase, “That’s hot.” Although Paris is married and @deeptomcruise isn’t Tom Cruise, we can safely assume that the two are not dating in real life.
According to this information, Tom’s love life remains a mystery. Fans will have to wait till he exposes more about his personal life before they can enjoy his work on camera.
