Who Is Tom Cruise Dating? He Split From Hayley Atwell Again

In 2005, Tom Cruise appeared to have found “the one” when he appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show to proclaim his love for Katie Holmes. Tom’s public declarations of love for Katie made the couple’s divorce announcement in 2012 even more shocking.

Tom’s personal life has been a hot topic in the media since he and Katie divorced, especially given his penchant for extravagant romantic gestures. The Top Gun: Maverick star has been linked to several actresses since his divorce, which is natural.

Who is Tom Cruise now dating? Find out more about his dating status by reading on.

Tom Cruise and his ‘Mission Impossible 7’ co-star Hayley Atwell broke up a second time in June 2022.