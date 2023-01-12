Why Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Broke Up Again? Have A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Why Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Broke Up Again: It’s over once more. According to an exclusive source for Us Weekly, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up after rekindling their affair in February 2020.
The insider says of the ex-couple, “Kylie and Travis are off again; they were meant to spend the Christmas together, but she traveled to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.” They have a history of being together and apart, yet they are always close friends and wonderful parents. So, Here’s the actual reason Why Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Broke Up Again.
Contents
Why Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Broke Up Again
After spending the New Year’s holiday in Aspen, Colorado, with her pals Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner, 25, announced that she and Scott had ended their relationship. Stormi, her daughter with Scott, is 4 years old. On January 1, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics uploaded a video to her TikTok account showing her and her little child sledding. We’re now on a real trip, the California native is heard stating in the video.
Before parting ways, Jenner stood by the rapper, 31, as he performed with 50 Cent in Miami in December 2022 for Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s party. Before Scott hit the stage at the moment, the Kardashians star engaged in intense PDA.
In February 2018, the on-again, off-again couple quietly had their first child. Less than a year ago, a few weeks after Jenner and her ex, Tyga, officially called it quits, the couple publicly announced their relationship.
Us revealed that the reality star and the “Sicko Mode” musician, who had been together for two years, were having their first official split but would still stay friends in order to amicably parent Stormi.
According to a source who spoke with Us in October 2019, “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at different periods throughout their relationship.” “To either of them, this isn’t a complete split because Kylie still loves Travis.”
When Jenner was spotted at one of Scott’s gigs in May 2021, rumors that the couple had patched things up began to circulate. Us announced the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s second pregnancy with the “Highest in the Room” performer three months later.
In an exclusive statement to Us the following month, a source claimed that Travis and Kylie had never been closer. They are now even closer because of the baby, without a doubt. She is thrilled for her loved ones. Travis is ecstatic beyond words. This is something that they both wish to have.
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Kids
The couple gave birth to their second kid, a baby boy, in February 2022. They chose the name Wolf for their son when he was first born. Nevertheless, Jenner clarified that they changed their child’s name, and they have not yet disclosed the child’s actual moniker.
“We just simply did not have the impression that it was him. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” the TV personality remarked on her Instagram Story at the time. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Relationship Timeline
Kylie Jenner has previously been in a number of prominent relationships. The “Kardashians” star has had her fair share of relationships, ranging from her suspected affair with Jaden Smith to her three-year union with Tyga, but her longest union was with rapper Travis Scott. After Jenner ended her engagement with Tyga in 2017, the two became involved and have had a whirlwind romance ever then.
The world was taken aback when the couple revealed the birth of Stormi Webster in February 2018. The two had ups and downs throughout their five-year romance, even breaking up in October 2019, but they reconciled sometime in 2020. In September 2021, not long after Jenner and Scott reconciled, Jenner made the news of her second pregnancy; the couple’s son was born in February.
For the most part, the two kept their relationship a secret, and a few months ago it appeared to be thriving. A source told Entertainment Tonight that in August, “Kylie and Travis’ relationship is going great guns. They have really mastered co-parenting and being together. They are simply enjoying their lives because it is actually working for them.”
Only a few months later, in October, an Instagram argument between Scott and a purported ex-boyfriend named Rojean Kar ended they’re happily ever after and caused a lot of rumors about the couple’s relationship. Us Weekly most recently claimed that the pair had broken up.
An originator claims that “While Kylie and Travis were meant to spend the Christmas together, she instead traveled to Aspen to spend time with her relatives and friends. They’ve been known to be on and off again because of how frequently this has occurred, but they have always remained friends and wonderful coparents.”
Conclusion
It has been an Up and Down Journey for the love birds. We can only hope they will resolve their issues and be a power couple again. Follow our website californiaexaminer.net for more such articles.
Read More:
- Who Is Kathie Lee Gifford Dating In 2023: Who Is Randy Cronk?
- Who Is Jennifer Hudson Dating In 2023: Are Jennifer Hudson And Common Fuel Dating Rumors True?