Widow Says Husband Tried For Years To Help Murderer Of Him And 2-year-old Son

Mabel Essien lost both her husband and a 2-year-old kid.

Michael Essien, 38, was slain Tuesday in southwest Houston. Micah was found dead in the stolen SUV hours later.

Mabel remarked of her husband and son, “He put everyone above himself.” “Didn’t let me see him go to college or toilet train him”

Michael and Bolanie Fadairo, 38, met in a Houston shopping center’s parking lot on El Camino Del Ray on Tuesday. Fadairo shot Michael, investigators claim.

Mabel stated Michael was always helping Fadairo, despite what Fadairo said.

“When my husband met [Fadairo], we went to retrieve our clothes from the cleaners and he saw a bum on the road,” she claimed.

She named Fadairo. Her spouse knew him from high school and gave him a chance. Her security guard husband obtained Fadairo a job and gave him cash and his mailing address.

Fadairo’s actions made her worried, she told KHOU 11. “I told him he’d lose the deal,”

After killing Michael, Fadairo allegedly stole his SUV with his 2-year-old child in the backseat and dumped it on Elm Street.

Surveillance cameras reveal neighbors not knowing a toddler was dying in a hot car.

“He deprived my kids of a great father,” Mabel added.

Fadairo was accused with murder and tampering with evidence. Due to his 20-year criminal history, prosecutors requested for a $1.5 million bond.

Mabel can’t believe her husband and son are dead, but she’ll always carry their spirit.

“I want the world to see others through Michael’s eyes,” she said.