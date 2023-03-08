Wife Of Kidnapping Survivor In Mexico Says He’s “Just Glad To Be Alive”

The wife of an American kidnapped in Mexico last week said that her husband is “just glad to be alive.” He was taken along with three other people. They both died.
“To hear his voice, it was just a lot of crying,” Michele Williams, Eric Williams’s wife, said about a call that let her know he was safe.
She said he told her, “I’m just glad to be alive.”
She said, “It’s sad because two other people died.”
Eric Williams was one of four Americans who were taken from Mexico after they crossed the border. He is getting better at a hospital in Brownsville, Texas, where he had surgery after being shot in the leg during the attack.
Latavia “Tay” McGee was rescued as well, but she was not hurt.
Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard, two more Americans, were also found dead. Officials in the U.S. are trying to get their bodies brought back to the U.S.
At Least Five Mexican Territories Are On The State Department’s “Do Not Travel” List
A source in U.S. law enforcement told CBS News that investigators think the Gulf Cartel is behind the attack that happened in Matamoros, which is in the state of Tamaulipas, on Friday.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Wife of Mexico kidnapping survivor says he's "just glad to be alive" https://t.co/60RUuIORkg
— CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) March 8, 2023
Williams, McGee, Woodard, and Brown were taken at gunpoint for no clear reason. One of McGee’s family members told CBS News that the group was coming from South Carolina so that she could get a cosmetic procedure. They also said that McGee had been to the area before for the same reason.
At least five Mexican territories, including Tamaulipas, are on the State Department’s “Do Not Travel” list because of problems like crime and kidnapping.
Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Americans should do less in Mexico during a news conference. She also said that she thought Americans who wanted to go to Mexico should listen to what the State Department said.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.