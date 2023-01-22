Wife Shoots Terminally Ill Husband At Hospital In Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach on Saturday after a “female shot her terminally sick husband” and then locked herself in the patient’s room.
A tweet that was issued at 12:06 p.m. states, “This person is NOT a threat to other patients, and we are asking that you remain out of the area as we investigate.”
The police agency reported that the shooter had been apprehended and was locked inside a room. They added, “we are working on getting her to come out.”
According to a news statement, there were no other people hurt in the incident. According to another tweet, around 12:21 p.m., law enforcement officers had successfully removed all staff members and patients from the area.
The identity of individuals who were involved in the incident, as well as the man who was shot, has not been made public at this time, nor has any other information been disclosed.
