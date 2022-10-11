Woman Arrested In Fatal NYC Bus Stabbing

The eighth person to be slain on the MTA this year and the third to be tragically stabbed in transportation in the last 10 days, a man was stabbed to death during a fight on a bus in the Bronx.

At about 8:25 p.m. on Sunday night, Lamont Barkley, 55, had a verbal altercation with a man and a woman, assumed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, aboard a BX19 bus.

At the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue, the guy is accused of stabbing Barkley many times in the stomach after an altercation escalated. The hospital where he was being treated was the place of his death.

Ebony Jackson, 42, was initially met by detectives on Sunday night at Lincoln Hospital, where she was receiving treatment for injuries they suspect she sustained in the altercation.

Police suspect Barkley and Jackson had their initial altercation at Glen Roy’s tavern (145 East 149th Street), a short distance from the murder scene. They suspect Jackson contacted her boyfriend to confront Barkley on the bus after he left the pub.

He (the boyfriend) is still at large.

Jackson continues to get medical care at Lincoln Hospital. She faces both first-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Barkley’s death is the ninth this year related to public transportation.

Charles Moore, 38, was getting off a northbound 4 train in the Bronx on a Thursday night last week when he was attacked from behind and stabbed numerous times in the back and chest in what authorities consider to be an unprovoked assault.

Moore wasn’t the only victim of a random train stabbing in the hours before his death.

Riders told Eyewitness News on Monday that they are more concerned than ever about where and if they are actually secure using the city’s transportation, but many of them feel they have no other alternative.

“It’s hard, and then you have to go to work through this in the morning, and you walk a few of streets down, it’s becoming zombieville, it’s just horrible,” one local remarked.

Call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA if you have any information that might help the police (74782). The Crime Stoppers website may be accessed at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, and tips can also be sent through Twitter to @NYPDTips. Every call is treated with the utmost discretion.