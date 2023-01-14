Woman Convicted For Using A False Cancer Diagnosis To Defraud Donors

On Friday, people who were scammed by Amy Glanville for years said that the fake cancer diagnosis she used to get tens of thousands of dollars in donations broke up a local church, hurt their relationships, and shook their faith.
Mary Woodward testified in Flathead County District Court, saying, “I believe in spiritual redemption; I believe with all my heart that you may be restored.” “But a [change of heart] is necessary. It will need to give up on life. Because only God is capable of doing everything from the inside out.”
Following witness evidence on Jan. 13, Judge Heidi Ulbricht sentenced Glanville, 47, to a four-year suspended sentence with the state Department of Corrections, giving her credit for one day of time served. In August, Glanville entered an Alford plea to a single felony count of stealing after negotiating with prosecutors.
In an Alford plea, Glanville affirms her innocence while admitting that a jury would probably convict her.
According to court records, Glanville’s alleged scam began about 2016 and continued until 2020, when she was approached by Easthaven Baptist Church’s concerned leaders.
According to court records, during that period, she benefited from an internet fundraiser as well as initiatives to generate money conducted by the Baptist church and other charity organizations in the region. Glanville allegedly used many phones to masquerade as medical providers in order to corroborate her story and had supporters drive her to fictitious medical visits.
Although victims testified in court that they gave significantly more than the $60,000 the prosecution estimated as the total sum raised for Glanville.
In a statement read aloud in court, Allison Rennie pleaded with the audience, “When you look at the charge and read the sum, I ask that you see instead humans.”
Rennie claimed that Glanville also cheated her victims out of their time, trust, faith, and hope. She diverted funds away from local cancer patients.
Rennie remarked, “I will never entirely regain my faith in people.”
In addition to giving her money, victims said they drove her places, watched over her kids, and gave her emotional and spiritual support.
Luke Fitzwater remarked of his children, “They prayed for you every night for five years so you would get better.
Fitzwater gave a testimony from Texas via Zoom. The family was compelled to leave Kalispell as a result of the alleged conspiracy by Glanville being exposed and the ensuing ramifications, he claimed.
Fitzwater said that it also shook his faith and made him and the other people in the congregation feel spiritually empty. He claimed that despite returning to church services, he was still unable to worship.
He worried loudly that seeds of doubt had been planted, saying, “A vast, gaping void remained for adults and children alike.”
Woodward also discussed the consequences in her testimony. Those who were perceived as failing to extend Glanville enough grace in the aftermath, according to her, were shunned by their church family. Conflict and animosity then occurred, according to Woodward.
“You promised me, ‘I will do whatever is required to do what is right,'” Woodward mentioned. “I was sincere when I said I forgave you that day. But during the past 26 months, I have struggled with cynicism and heartache.”
The defendant’s table was occupied the entire time of the hearing on Friday, and GLANVILLE never glanced back at the mostly full seats behind her. Her black hair’s ringlets formed a veil over her face. She occasionally rocked back and forth as witnesses testified while wearing a winter coat in black and white with snowflakes on it.
When given the chance to address the court, she replied in a trembling voice, “I understand and acknowledge what everyone has expressed.” “I really apologize for this entire affair.”
She described the time leading up to the alleged scam as a difficult moment for her and expressed her wish that her former supporters may “move on and find joy in their lives again.”
Her lawyer, Lane Bennet, highlighted this issue. Despite the fact that neither he nor any of the defense witnesses provided a diagnosis in open court, he did mention that she was undergoing “intensive” psychiatric care.
Debbie Ray, a defense witness and the mother of one of the victims named in court documents, made reference to the trauma that Glanville had previously experienced.
Ray told the court that Glanville was a beautiful person who loved Jesus and expressed her gratitude that Glanville was not terminally ill with illness.
Ray remarked, “It’s a mental illness she has.
Daniel Lambert, who retired as the pastor of Easthaven Baptist Church last year, sent a letter of support, which Bennet also read in part. According to the letter, Lambert thought “something snapped in her that produced the significant break in reality” for Glanville.
We intend to react to this mysterious circumstance with kindness and forgiveness, he wrote.
Bennet and Deputy County Attorney Andrew Clegg concluded that Ulbricht was sentenced to a deferred, three-year sentence with mandatory mental health counseling and 75 hours of community service. They suggested a $30,000 maximum for restitution.
Many of the victims questioned the suggested sentence and demanded a harsher penalty.
However, Bennet informed the court that Glanville’s parents were prepared to pay the requested amount in advance. He warned that if the $30,000 ceiling was lifted, they would revoke the offer. Bennet’s caution was repeated by Clegg, who expressed concern to the court that if reparations increased, the victims would receive nothing. He claimed that Glanville was deemed incapacitated by the authorities.
In addition, Clegg explained his justification for accepting the plea agreement, claiming that Glanville’s offense “boils down to… a property crime.”
Clegg stated that Glanville was a non-violent crime and that the theft was a first-time felony offense.
Clegg acknowledged that the victims disagreed with his viewpoint but expressed gratitude for their position and their openness with him.
He declared, “As a court of law, there is nothing we can really do to undo what she did.
Ulbricht adopted a harsher stance on Glanville after hearing from the two attorneys, removing the cap on restitution among other things.
The judge will sentence Glanville to four years with the Department of Corrections, suspended, notwithstanding the fact that it is his first violation, she stated. “Amy Glanville deserves to have this on her permanent record and not have it dismissed in three years.”
That didn’t satisfy the victims’ requests. Many demanded incarceration, further community service, or a court-ordered stay in a mental health facility.
Woodward had requested a token of remorse. She claimed that Glanville appeared to be the victim once more.
She accused her of continuing to try to mislead the public, using Glanville’s Alford plea as an illustration of her evasive behavior. “I don’t think you intend to change,” she said.
Read More:
- Former Fairview Football Player Receives Jail Sentence For Sex Assault
- A Woman Threatens To Kill A Store Clerk For Refusing To Sell Her Beer