Woman Convicted Guilty of Shooting Two Franklin County Deputies

Friday, a court found a woman guilty of shooting two Franklin County deputies and having guns while she was sick.
Monica Justice, who is 56 years old, was found guilty of shooting two deputies on July 21, 2020, after a trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, WBNS reported.
A spokesperson for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said that she was tried on four counts of felony assault and two counts of having weapons while disabled. On every count, she was found guilty.
WBNS said that Justice shot two deputies during the event for which she was on trial, which led to a standoff with SWAT officers that lasted several hours. In the end, she was taken into custody.
She first went to court on July 28, and a $4 million bond was put on her.
A spokesperson said that a grand jury charged Justice with two counts of felony assault for shooting the deputies. He also faced two more counts of felony assault for two other deputies who were nearby when the victims were hurt.
