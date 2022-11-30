Woman Enters Neighbor’s Home And Shoots Her Over Barking Dogs

According to reports from the Flowery Branch police department, a woman is currently being treated in a local hospital after being shot many times while inside her own residence. According to reports from the Flowery Branch police department, a woman is currently being treated in a local hospital after being shot many times while inside her own residence.
On Tuesday morning, just after 11:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence located on Chattahoochee Street, where they discovered a woman lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The woman was able to have a tourniquet applied to her arm, and then she was taken to the hospital. At this time, she is considered to be stable.
Fonda Spratt, who is 56 years old and was taken to jail by investigators after they swiftly recognized her as the gunman.
The investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Spratt, entered the residence of the victim and challenged her over her dogs’ excessive barking before producing a firearm and shooting her many times.
This is a really sad turn of events that almost certainly would have led to disastrous outcomes. Christopher Hulsey, the chief of police in Flowery Branch, expressed his regret that “there may have been more innocent folks maimed or murdered.”
Spratt was accused of two charges of aggravated assault, burglary, reckless conduct, and having a firearm in his possession while committing a crime. He was also charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime. More charges are possible.
