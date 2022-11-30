Woman From Connecticut Is Given A Year In Prison For Voyeurism

An affluent Connecticut woman who had her criminal case file sealed from the public was given a one-year prison term on Tuesday for secretly filming three persons, including a juvenile, in a way that suggested sexual intent.
Judicial marshals handcuffed and escorted Hadley Palmer, 54, of Greenwich, out of the state courtroom in Stamford. She declined to speak on her behalf during the hearing, simply responding to the judge’s yes-or-no questions.
The contents of the accusations listed in an arrest warrant are kept hidden from the public gaze by Judge John Blawie, who sealed Palmer’s case file earlier this year despite protests from The Associated Press.
According to an earlier ruling by Blawie, it was not practicable to redact all the records to adequately safeguard the victims’ identities since the privacy of the victims outweighed the public’s interest in viewing the case materials. The AP disagreed, claiming that documentation in numerous previous sex crime cases in Connecticut had been censored to protect the victims.
Palmer, a venture capitalist, is now divorcing her venture capitalist husband, Bradley Palmer. Palmer is the daughter of renowned hedge fund founder Jerrold Fine.
The daughter of a notable hedge fund founder, whose criminal case file was sealed from public view, was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor https://t.co/jFpn2AuaAe
— Hartford Courant (@hartfordcourant) November 29, 2022
She can be seen in pictures posted online attending charity galas and other social gatherings. By defense attorneys who were not involved in the case and proponents for open government, the sealing of her case file was criticized as being unusual.
Palmer will serve 20 years of probation after serving his jail time under the terms of the punishment, which was part of a plea agreement. Palmer also has to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
Three counts of voyeurism and one count of endangering a kid were felonies she admitted to in January. These crimes were all committed between 2017 and 2018. She has already spent 90 days behind bars this year. The plea agreement stipulated a sentence range of at least 90 days in jail and a maximum of five years in prison.
Paul Ferencek, the state’s attorney for Stamford-Norwalk, revealed fresh information about the crimes on Tuesday, claiming that the victims were secretly videotaped in various states of undress, including completely naked. The films, according to him, were utilized by Palmer and an unidentified third party for sexual enjoyment.
Additionally, according to Ferencek, the victims did not want Palmer to serve any additional jail time. However, a female victim asked for a 30-year criminal protective order preventing Palmer from speaking to her, and Blawie granted her request.
Naturally, this real situation is unpleasant, Ferencek stated. “I believe it to be a just disposition.”
No victims testified in court on Tuesday, and the victims’ attorneys declined to comment.
Michael Meehan, Palmer’s attorney, said that the punishment was fair.
Meehan stated that “she has accepted responsibility for her conduct.” “This is a very kind, sincere, and caring person.”
Make no mistake, the defendant is paying a price for her crimes, Blawie said in accepting the plea deal.
Since Palmer’s arrest in October 2021, her case file has been sealed and is not accessible to the public. She submitted an application for a unique probationary program that seals defendants’ records immediately on the day of her arrest.
Blawie approved the application, but due to the nature of two of the initial offenses — using a juvenile in an offensive performance and having child pornography — Palmer was not qualified for the program. In exchange for a guilty plea, those charges were withdrawn.
Palmer then withdrew her application for the probationary period, but Blawie continued to keep the case file confidential.
Palmer’s attorneys abruptly dropped Palmer’s request for the courtroom to be closed for Palmer’s own words at Tuesday’s sentencing, which was also uncommon and opposed by the AP.
Palmer’s name and court case numbers frequently vanished from the state court system’s website in the months after her arrest, which added to the obscurity surrounding her crimes.
Unlike other cases that display daily on the website and include the probation program, her name and case numbers only appeared on the site on the days she was scheduled to be in court because her application for the probation program was still pending.
The reason Palmer’s information occasionally vanished from the website was unknown to court officials.
People accused of sex crimes and crimes against children appear in court almost weekly in Connecticut, where their case files aren’t sealed. Although the names of the victims may be omitted or replaced with pseudonyms, arrest warrants that include comprehensive information on the allegations are typically available to the public.
Read More: