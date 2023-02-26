Woman Shot In Fresno County Drive-by One Block From Primary School

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a drive-by shooting in the Orange Cove neighborhood where a woman was struck by gunfire and taken seriously injured to Community Regional Medical Center.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Woman shot in Fresno County drive-by that occurred one block from elementary school – https://t.co/yPSK11ovID pic.twitter.com/0ZThLhuciz
— Pezou (@PezouNews) February 26, 2023
At about eight o’clock in the evening, the incident was reported at Eighth Street and South Avenue, a block east of Sheridan Elementary School.
According to Lt. Jake Jensen, he was unaware of the woman’s age or the kind of car the shooter was traveling in.
