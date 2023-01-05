Women Were Stabbed Inside A Bothell Apartment The Suspect Spent Hours Barricading Himself

On Wednesday, there were terrifying moments inside a Bothell apartment as police claim a man brutally stabbed a lady before barricading himself inside for many hours.
On the Bothell-Everett Highway, a complex was the scene of the standoff.
With what were deemed to be “life-threatening injuries,” the woman was transferred to Harborview Medical Center.
At around 2:00 pm, the man gave himself up.
Deputies spent hours trying to convince the man to give up.
They yelled at him, made loud noises, and threw pepper balls into the flat for about five hours. A broken window is proof of it.
All to induce him to give up.
Adam Farr, a local, described seeing “nine police cars, people scattering, and them putting up police tape and saying I can’t leave anymore.”
Following a 911 call reporting that a woman had been viciously stabbed inside her apartment, Farr and his neighbors watched as Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies converged on The District apartment complex.
She was freed by deputies, but a suspect, 45, had barricaded himself in one of the rooms.
Farr claimed that the police had brought in a drone and that it had been flown by the windows to announce their presence.
A lengthy negotiation resulted from that.
SWAT is on the scene, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe. They employ a variety of strategies. They had been haggling with him on the phone for a while now. That hasn’t worked out well.
Four hours in, their strategies became more aggressive. Pepper bombs were fired into the apartment by deputies. They introduced what appeared to be a chainsaw.
Then, shortly after 2 p.m., medical personnel showed up, and a short while later, a man wearing a sling descended the stairs.
O’Keefe stated that “he has been evacuated by help to the hospital.” He does seem to have self-inflicted injuries. I’m not familiar with their nature. But it seems like they’re serious.
The residents in this area were disturbed by it all.
“It’s unheard of,” a local named Amanda Nonu stated. “I almost always take this same road up. Never have I felt threatened.
Two additional people, including a 17-year-old, according to the deputies, saw the assault. They were unharmed.
At Harborview Medical Center, the lady, 39, is in critical condition.
She formerly allegedly had a romantic involvement with the suspect, the specifics of which deputies are still trying to ascertain.
To Providence Everett Regional Medical Center, the suspect was brought. Immediately after being let go, he will be checked into the Snohomish County jail.
