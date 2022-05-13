www.aka.ms.yourpc : Sync Your Phone To Your PC

Microsoft’s response to Android Gadgets on your Windows machine is your Phone. Everything an informal user would need is included out of the box, such as responding to texts from your system or handling printouts. You can manage all of your phone apps on your PC with the help of www.aka.ms.yourpc, which is the subject of this post. Windows Phone App is a one-stop-shop for managing all of your phone’s features, including messages and notifications. Let’s get started!

What You Need to Connect Your Phone To A Windows Computer

Your Phone does not demand major from a hardware perspective. Away from the Android app, there are some main essentials for linking.

Your Phone Companion App – This is a must-have app for Android users who want to sync their Windows apps. Gadgets The

aka.ms/yourpc should suffice if you don’t have this app on your Android device. This will take you to the Your Phone attendant app’s official Google Play Store page.

Internet or Wi-Fi access:- There must be a secure and fast internet connection for both devices.

Make use of the Your Phone app on your PC.

Moderately clearly, you’ll need Bluetooth on your Android handset, but you’ll also need it on your PC. But if your PC does not already have Bluetooth, do not purchase a Bluetooth adapter or similar device.

How To Connect www.aka.ms/YourPC Using Android Device:

You have a buggy phone app, and it frequently disconnects just when you need it the most. Microsoft, on the other hand, will gradually improve it. You can connect your Android phone to your Windows PC by following these instructions.

After installing the Your Phone Companion, go to www.aka.ms.yourphoneqrc to link to the Windows app on your smartphone.

Sign in to the app using the Microsoft account that you used to log into your PC. As a final step, make sure you’re logged in to the account on your PC so that we can proceed.

You’ll then be requested to scan a QR code that appears on your computer screen.

Go to www.aka.ms/linkphone on your PC’s browser to scan the QR code.

There will be a popup to open the app if you already have my phone companion app installed. A QR code to scan will be displayed

Then use your Android device to scan the QR code.

When prompted, click ‘Yes, I accept this permission’

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to take advantage of all the features of both devices.

How To Link Your Phone App By Using Windows PC

Here is how you can link your phone application by using windows PC in the easiest steps, what you need to do is just follow the steps mentioned below.

Go to the Microsoft Store on your Windows PC and download the Your Phone app.

Your Phone app can be accessed by searching for it in the taskbar’s search program option.

The phone model must be selected.

Remember to use the same Microsoft account that you use to log in on your phone after this procedure is complete.

Android users should download the Your Phone Companion app. Using your phone’s preferred web browser, navigate to www.aka.ms.yourphonepin. Go directly to Google Play, and download the app if this link fails.

Use the same Microsoft account that you used on the PC to sign in to your companion app. The phone will display a screen for scanning a QR code.

You’ll need to use the PC to select the following option:

QR codes appear when you select this option because you have the Your Phone Companion app loaded on your phone.

“Pair with QR code” or “Pair manually” now displays a code on your smartphone, and you’ll need to enter it there.

Once the devices have been successfully linked, you will be able to utilize all of the phone companion’s functions if you enable the permissions that are presented on your screen.

How To Disconnect Your Device In My Phone Companion Application

Does the Your Phone app require a new Gadget or have you changed your Gadget? Why worry when we’ve got this under control? Just follow these steps and you’ll be on your way to unlinking your devices in no time at all.

A process by using www.aka.ms/yourphone on Mobile:-

Activate the companion app on your mobile device.

Click on Settings in the upper-right corner, then select Accounts.

After logging in to the Windows PC with the same Microsoft account,

tap Sign out next to it to exit.

To remove the Android phone from the Your Phone app, complete all of the above steps.

Process By Using www.aka.ms/addcomputer on the windows pc:-

Go to accounts.microsoft.com/devices/android-ios in your PC’s web browser.

After that, use your Microsoft account credentials to access your account.

Display a list of all connected Gadgets, and select the Unlink option for each one you want to remove.

After that, you may go back to Your Phone application and reopen it to save your modifications.

FAQ

How do I use the app that goes with my phone?

Many Android and iOS smartphones already have the Your Phone Companion (YPC) application. When searching for the app in the application part of either your smartphone or PC, you simply need to download it.

If so, does it come pre-installed on your phone?

On most devices, your phone’s companion program is pre-installed in the current Windows 10 versions; if not, you can always go to the apps section and download and install it.

Conclusion:

So, here is how you use aka.ms/yourpc to connect your Android smartphone to your Windows PC. That was the problem that was causing so much frustration for the vast majority of individuals. If you have any other questions or concerns, please leave a comment below and we’ll try our best to answer them.