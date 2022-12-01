Yankees Make Historic Offer To Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge will become extremely wealthy very soon after his record-breaking, MVP-winning season. Before Opening Day, the talented outfielder declined the New York Yankees’ offer of eight years and $230.5 million, betting instead on himself and coming out on top.
The free agent is now in the range of significant offers after setting an American League record with 62 home runs, dominating the majors in numerous other categories, and competing for the Triple Crown right up to the very end of the season.
The Yankees reportedly made Judge an eight-year offer for “in the vicinity” of $300 million, according to ESPN.
The greatest annual average value (AAV) for a position player in baseball history would be held by Judge if the figure is exactly $300 million; Max Scherzer, a pitcher for the New York Mets, currently holds the record with $43.3 million.
Additionally, it would mark the tenth deal to ever reach that threshold and the fifth free-agent contract worth that much money.
The Yankees' offer to Aaron Judge will start at around $300 million 💰@jeffpassan has more on what could become a bidding war for Judge (@espnplus) 🔗 https://t.co/V9eYob3pwG pic.twitter.com/0sJjgnigoc
— ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2022
The Yankees may raise their already enormous offer in response to what other teams make Judge (the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are considered as the biggest threats), according to ESPN.
Judge received $19 million in arbitration last season, a sum he and the Yankees settled upon after their original offers were $4 million apart.
Prior to the season, the 30-year-old reportedly looked for a deal that would last at least nine years and be worth more than $300 million.
First baseman Anthony Rizzo was re-signed by the Yankees to a $34 million, two-year contract with a club option for the third year with a $6 million buyout. Since Rizzo was moved to the Bronx in July 2021, the two have gotten to know one another better.
Although the free agency market has been moving very slowly thus far, it is anticipated that Judge will sign at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego next week, according to SNY.
Hal Steinbrenner, the owner of the Yankees, has stated that he wants Aaron Judge to be a Yankee for life. The judge allegedly did meet with the Giants last week, though. (A Linden, California native, Judge was a Giants supporter as a child.)
Judge topped the AL leaderboard with 111 walks, while also leading the majors in home runs, RBI (131), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686), runs (133), and total bases (391). He was only five points behind Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins in the AL with a. 311-hitting average.
