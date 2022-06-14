In the California House race, Young Kim has gained ground

The Associated Press reports that California Republican Rep. Young Kim has advanced to the general election in a pivotal House battle, providing Republicans a victory in their attempt to retake the House.

Her efforts to build bridges between the two parties have drawn criticism from Republicans, who will face Asif Mahmood in November. After redistricting, her seat went from a 5-point Democratic registration advantage to a 5-point GOP registration advantage, and she’s since shifted to the right.

Greg Raths, a Mission Viejo councilman and outspoken fan of former President Trump, ran against her in the primary on Tuesday.

With an unprecedented outpouring of campaign cash, Kim has been attacking Raths with ads emphasizing her conservative policy positions, such as her opposition to unchecked border crossings, in recent weeks.

Republicans had feared that Raths might be more vulnerable in November because the Orange County-based district he represents is less conservative than his reputation suggests.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election, which is known as a jungle primary.

