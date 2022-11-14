Zuri Craig Cause Of Death: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Dies At 44

A former “America’s Got Talent” contestant named Zuri Craig, who made appearances in several Tyler Perry plays, passed away on Friday, October 21, at the age of 44, as a result of complications from an undisclosed illness.

On Sunday, October 23, his family posted on his Instagram page ZoReMi Entertainment to share the devastating news of his passing.

Who Is Zuri Craig?

In 2015, Zuri and his singing partner Jeffrey Lewis, who make up the band known as The CraigLewis Band, competed on the tenth season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and made it to the show’s grand final.

It was planned that the gifted combo will do a performance at The King’s Fest on October 30 at the MCHS Gym in Camilla, Georgia. According to the Daily Mail, Craig was also the producer of the play Soul Food Live, which will make its debut on November 20 at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.

Zuri portrayed Madea’s virginal son Japan Mansell in the production of A Madea Christmas that took place in 2011 at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta.

The preacher was Craig’s last acting role, and it was featured in the premiere of the podcast The Color Purple Audio Experience: A Benefit for Black Womxn by OurSomewhere Digital Productions on November 26.

Zuri Craig Cause Of Death

On Friday night, October 21, Zuri Craig passed away at the age of 44 as a result of complications from an unnamed illness.

His friends and followers were rocked to their cores when they heard the news about Zuri Craig. Users of Twitter voiced their concerns in sincere remarks on the social media platform.

Also, read about Kevin Conroy Death: His Marital Status Revealed After His Death

His friend and singing partner, Jeffrey Lewis, posted a heartfelt tribute on their Facebook page “My brother and best friend passed away the day before yesterday. I feel shattered and utterly demolished inside. I can’t find the right words to describe how much I adore you.

The CraigLewis Band Until the End of Time! May you finally find some peace, my friend.” One user who was astonished tweeted, “Wait a minute! What?! Zuri Craig, who was known for belting it out in a couple of Madea productions, has passed away!”

Another user penned the following: “Unfortunately, Zuri Craig passed away; he was a very gifted man. Please say some prayers for his family.”

A user wrote as follows: “Omg this is soooooo awful!!!!! RIP Zuri Craig!! He was my pick out of the cast for the show! His singing was really stunning!!!” “It is with great regret that I have to report that Zuri Craig has passed away. I was a fan of Tyler Perry plays. Rest in peace Zuri! “wrote one user.

Read More: