December 19, 2016

Extra Large Option Plays in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX), Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

One very large call buy stood out like a sore thumb on Friday December 16, and it was in mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX).  That was reinforced by a large put buy in the Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

Read More
December 16, 2016

Unusual Options Action in Oclaro, Inc (OCLR), Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

There were many unusual options trades on Thursday December 15, but we’ve got two of the most interesting ones.  The two options plays that really stood out were in Oclaro, Inc (OCLR) and Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX). First up was

Read More
December 15, 2016

Interesting Call Buys in Kate Spade & Co (KATE), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF)

Wednesday options trading was sloppy at times but there were a couple very large unusual options trades to talk about.  Two of the bigger call buys were seen in Kate Spade & Co (KATE) and Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF).

Read More
December 13, 2016

Large Call Buys in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI), Dean Foods Co (DF)

We’re back with a couple of interesting and unusualy large call buys from Monday’s trading.  A couple of different smart money (insider traders) were buying up calls in Dean Foods Co (DF) and TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI). The easy money

Read More
December 12, 2016

Large Call Option Trades in Arconic Inc (ARNC) and Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Plenty of interesting likely insider call option buying frenzy Friday December 9th with a large flow of calll buying seen in Arconic Inc (ARNC) and Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) on Friday, December 9th. The insider traders are looking to enjoy a

Read More
December 12, 2016

Unusually Large Call Option Buys in InvenSense Inc (INVN) Before Buyout Offer

It’s been a hectic December for unusual options trades, and Friday December 9th was no different, especially the call options. One of the most interesting ones this YEAR was unusually large and frequent call buys in InvenSense Inc (INVN). As

Read More
December 8, 2016

The Reason Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Just Skyrocketed

After a huge gain yesterday, the market is pretty flat today, but that doesn’t mean some stocks aren’t breaking out.  One of the biggest movers today is Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU). First up, Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) is on fire this

Read More
December 6, 2016

Why did Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) and Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) spike today?

While the market is relatively flat today, two companies are bucking that trend.  Some of the biggest moves so far Tuesday have been in Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) and Zillow Group, Inc. (Z). Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is no stranger to volatility

Read More
December 6, 2016

Options Surges in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) , Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Monday

It’s the holiday season and some insiders were looking to make some extra Christmas cash in the options market on Monday.  Two of the biggest gaining stocks Monday on our options radar were American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) , and Canadian

Read More
December 5, 2016

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Options Trader Makes Quick Profit

Yesterday, we wrote about a “smart money” trader (aka someone with insider knowledge) buying up a huge lot of DEC $31 calls in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD).  You can read that article here.   That smart trader bought 2527 DEC 31

Read More
« Older posts