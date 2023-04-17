1 Dead and 3 Hurt After Pursuit in Concord

Police in Cabarrus County are looking into a crash that happened after a chase. One person died and several others were hurt.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Central Heights Drive and Arlee Court South-West in Concord, according to the police. Three people were thrown out of the car, and one person was killed.

The Concord Police Department said Monday that Devonte Robert Jones, 31, was driving out of Guilford County in a stolen 2019 Dodge Challenger when he lost control and went off the road.

Messiah Melik, who is 20 years old, was also thrown out, but only had minor injuries. Ronald Lewis Robinson Jr., who is 27 years old, was partly thrown out of the car and got minor injuries. The fourth passenger, Benjamin Damiano Middlebrooks, was found inside the car with no major injuries. All three guys are being charged with different things.

