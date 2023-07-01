2 Clackamas County Deputies Shot During Burglary Response

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said that two officers were shot while responding to a burglary call early on Friday morning in Clackamas County. The deputies were taken to the hospital, and officials say they are expected to live. One of them has since been let go.
According to a statement from the Clackamas County District Attorney’s office, the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Friday near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Southeast 70th Avenue in the Southgate area, which is about four miles north of Clackamas.
When the deputies got at the scene of the break-in, they found two men there. The DA’s office said that when the deputies tried to question the two suspects, one of the guys pulled out a gun and started firing.
Gunfire hurt both officers, and at least one of them shot back, but none of the shots hit the suspects. The suspects were caught by other cops who came to the scene a few minutes later, the DA’s office said.
Angela Brandenburg, the sheriff of Clackamas County, said that one of the officers was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the vest and abdomen. The sheriff said that one of the officers was released from the hospital and that the other deputy should be released in the next few hours.
The two suspects were named by the DA’s office as Tyler J. Scott, age 32, and Joseph R. Shaffer, age 46, both of Southeast Portland. Each of them was taken to the Clackamas County Jail, and their first court dates are set for Monday.
The sheriff’s office said that the public is no longer in danger, but they asked people to stay away from the area. Mike Benner of KGW was at the scene and said that several blocks of Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard are closed off while police investigate.
Authorities have not yet given out the names of the cops.
The spot where the shooting took place is near the Springwater Corridor Trail. A man who lives nearby told KGW that he heard 10 to 12 gunshots while he was outside doing some early morning gardening.
Along with detectives from the Oregon City and West Linn police forces, the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team is in charge of the investigation.
