The Facts Behind the Murders of Three Brothers in Ohio

A father in Clermont County allegedly plotted to kill his three boys for months before he shot them at their house last Thursday, according to documents published on Monday. had Doerman, 32, is accused of killing three little boys (ages 3, 4, and 7) and causing their gruesome deaths. These are the facts we know about the murders.
Thursday’s Events
Multiple 911 calls were made, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday. A woman on the phone cried that her “babies had been shot,” and another stated that a young woman was rushing down the street screaming that “her father was killing everyone.”
Police said they located the three boys in the front yard of a house in the 1900 block of Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township. Doerman’s children, according to the prosecution, were shot dead in a line.
The prosecution claims that when one of the boys tried to escape, the defendant “hunted” him down, took him back to the residence, and murdered him. The boy’s mother, who tried to stop Doerman, was shot in the hand, authorities say.
Contents of the Body Camera Footage
Two sheriff’s deputies have had their body cam footage made public. Doerman can be seen sitting on a step outside his home as deputies approach him. In the grass in front of him, he saw the lads’ bodies lying in a disorganized heap. Next to him on the floor lies a gun.
Doerman’s dog is heard barking in the background as a deputy approaches him and pulls him to the ground. “I ain’t gonna hurt nobody,” Doerman remarked coolly. The dog, he assured the police, wouldn’t harm them either.
Doerman requests the deputy who is escorting him to the cruiser to remove his money from his back pocket. “Shut up, dude,” the deputy replies. “You have the right to remain silent. F—ing use it.”
Doerman’s History
According to the evidence presented in court and public defender remarks, Doerman’s criminal history consists entirely of traffic tickets and a single domestic violence charge from over a decade ago.
According to the court documents, Doerman was charged with domestic violence in 2010 for allegedly choking his father. After Chad Doerman’s father, Keith Doerman, the alleged victim, failed to show up to testify for the prosecution, the case was allegedly dropped.
People Band Together
Over the weekend, churches in the New Richmond region held at least two prayer gatherings. A third memorial service honoring the children’s deaths and the first responders who helped them will be held on Sunday, June 25.
The deaths have reportedly left the locals terrified. The shooting of another local family brings the total to two. Theresa Cain killed a man, his kid, and another relative in a murder-suicide in February.
On Friday, grief counselors were made available to the community by the New Richmond Exempted School District. Over $200,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe account set up to aid the mother and daughter who survived the tragedy.
The Next Step
Prosecutors have not commented on whether or not they plan to pursue the death sentence for Doerman. There has been no word from investigators on a probable motive.
On Friday, he appeared in Clermont County Municipal Court while shackled and wearing a heavy green vest, both of which are utilized by prison staff to protect inmates from harming themselves. Doerman didn’t say much during the hearing, but he was very distraught at one point.
The bail was set at $20,000,000.00. Prosecutors have said that they cannot think of anyone else who poses a greater danger to the neighborhood. They have stated their intention to hold him without bond once they are in a position to do so.
On June 26th, Doerman will have his preliminary hearing. A grand jury will be called to determine whether or not Doerman will be indicted on any of the felony-level accusations. If Doerman is indicted, the matter will be transferred to the Common Pleas Court in Clermont County, which handles felonies.
