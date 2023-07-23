25 Injured in Montana Country Club Deck Collapse

As many as 25 individuals were hurt in a deck fall at a Montana country club over the weekend, According to authorities and local media. It was reported at 7:50 p.m. that a terrace of the Billings nightclub had fallen, prompting the arrival of emergency crews.
The Billings Police Department issued a statement on Saturday, which was shared on several social media platforms. According to Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department, there were “multiple individuals with injuries” and many people were brought to nearby hospitals, but no one was killed.
The Briarwood Country Club was named as the venue by multiple media publications including The Billings Gazette and KTVQ-TV. According to KTVQ’s reporting, up to 25 persons required medical transport. The Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were reportedly inaccessible due to police closures of highways in the area.
In a statement, Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Clint Seger said the facility had admitted six patients and was preparing for the arrival of three more. The Gazette quotes a second official from the Billings Clinic as saying that 11 people were admitted.
“We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients,” Seger said. According to the club’s website, golfing, eating, and swimming have been available at Briarwood since its opening in 1984.
