Trump Has a Big Lead in the South Carolina Gop Primary Poll, and Haley Comes in Second

Daily news / By /

Nearly half of prospective Republican primary voters in South Carolina support former President Donald Trump, according to a new survey released on Sunday, with former state Gov. Nikki Haley in second place.

According to a Fox Business poll, Trump has a 34-point advantage over the rest of the GOP primary field, with Haley trailing well behind at 14%. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis comes in at #13, followed by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R) at #10. No other candidates received more than 10% of the vote.

GOP pollster Daron Shaw said that at this early stage of the election, Trump is still garnering the most attention, and that the key is to determine who can become the non-Trump candidate. In South Carolina, that is now a three-way battle between DeSantis, Haley, and Scott.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Very conservative voters (57%) are the most enthusiastic about Trump, followed by voters under 45 (55%) and those without a college degree (53%). The same can be said about DeSantis among these factions, while moderates back Haley and Scott.

Many political observers are wondering if Trump will show up for the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate on August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, despite his significant national lead over his GOP rivals.

Here you will find the most recent news and thoughtful analysis on events unfolding in the Golden State:

While 29% of respondents said a candidate skipping a debate showed strength, 57% of those polled said it was a sign of weakness. Trump is undecided about taking part in the future debate.

From July 15-19, 2018, 808 likely Republican primary voters in South Carolina were questioned. There is a 3.5-point range of error associated with this survey.

There is no better place to get breaking news about the Golden State than the California Examiner.

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top