5 Lives Lost in Turkey’s Rocket and Explosives Factory Explosion

All five employees who were inside the collapsed building on Saturday as a result of an explosion at a rocket and explosives company in Turkey, according to an official.
According to Governor Vasip Sahin, the explosion happened at roughly 8:45 a.m. inside the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation’s facility on the outskirts of the city, Ankara.
The tweet below confirms the news of explosion:
BREAKING: Turkey’s defense ministry says an explosion at a rocket and explosives factory has killed five workers. An investigation was launched into the cause of the blast. https://t.co/UcQzuD9Ofl
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 10, 2023
According to Sahin, the explosion was most likely brought on by a chemical reaction that occurred during the manufacture of dynamite. He said that prosecutors have opened an official probe.
Ambulances and fire trucks flocked to the scene, and gray smoke was seen rising from the compound, according to private NTV television.
The power of the detonation smashed nearby shop and home windows, according to the report.
According to the broadcaster, family members flocked to the facility in search of updates on their loved ones.
