9 Shot in Targeted Shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District

Police think that a “targeted and isolated incident” that took place in San Francisco’s Mission District on Friday resulted in at least nine shooting victims.
Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya of the San Francisco Police Department said during a news conference that all of the victims are likely to survive the shooting, which took place while “some sort of block party” was going on.
According to Santiago Lerma, a legislative assistant to a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, at least five of the victims were sent to the hospital. As of Friday night, four persons had minor injuries addressed, while one of the five injured was in surgery.
The tweet below confirms the news:
UPDATE: Police say that 9 people were shot in San Francisco’s Mission District. All are expected to survive. https://t.co/Q8er9MWhJx pic.twitter.com/Pi0YeEmnsn
— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 10, 2023
Around nine o’clock local time, San Francisco Police Department officers were called to the Mission District.
According to a statement from the police, “when officers arrived on scene they discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.” Officers called for medics to the scene to treat the casualties and take them to nearby hospitals.
Authorities did not immediately report any arrests.
The Mission District, sometimes known as The Mission, is a sizable and diversified district located in the east-central region of San Francisco and is well-known for its historic buildings.
