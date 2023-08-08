There Are Now 55k Surcharge-free ATMs Available to Members of the California Credit Union

California Credit Union has exciting news for its 170,000 members – it’s now part of the Allpoint Network, broadening access to 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. This addition, combined with the existing CO-OP ATM Network, empowers members with over 85,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide.
Enhanced Convenience with Allpoint Network
In a strategic move, California Credit Union has teamed up with the Allpoint Network, bringing members an array of benefits. These 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs are conveniently situated at major retail destinations spanning the nation.
From trusted pharmacy chains to renowned grocery stores, convenience outlets, and big-box retailers, these ATMs make accessing cash smoother and more affordable for California Credit Union members.
The collaboration will also result in the installation of California Credit Union-branded ATMs in prominent retail spots across San Diego and the greater Los Angeles area.
A Step Towards More Value and Convenience
Steve O’Connell, President & CEO of California Credit Union, expressed the institution’s commitment to enhancing member experiences. He remarked, “We are continually working to bring our members more value, convenience, and cost savings.
Partnering with Allpoint allows us to eliminate ATM fees and offer an enhanced member experience by providing surcharge-free access to cash at convenient retail locations where members already shop…”
O’Connell highlighted the significance of this move, emphasizing that the Allpoint ATM Network considerably expands the available options for members. Whether traveling or engaging in everyday shopping, access to a surcharge-free ATM is now even more accessible.
The expansion of the ATM network coincides with California Credit Union’s growth into new service areas, including San Bernardino and Ventura Counties.
Seamless Access and User-Friendly Tools
Members can easily locate a surcharge-free ATM through the designated search feature or California Credit Union’s top-rated Mobile App. The institution’s dedication to seamless access to financial services extends to online and mobile banking, ensuring that members have convenient, reliable options for managing their finances.
By joining forces with the Allpoint Network, California Credit Union is taking tangible steps to make financial transactions smoother, more convenient, and more cost-effective for its members.
