7 Injured After Reckless Driving Suspect Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash in South L.A.

A reckless driving suspect who failed to yield to police caused a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people and damaged a home in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers tried to pull over a white BMW for a traffic violation around 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue, near Obama Boulevard. However, the driver did not stop and sped away from the scene.
Police are looking for a felony hit-and-run suspect who is thought to be armed and dangerous and left the collision:
A Tesla’s dash camera captured the moment the BMW ran a stop sign at an intersection and collided with another car, sending it flipping over and landing in the front yard of a nearby house. The impact also caused two other vehicles to crash.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported seven people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW was arrested at the scene, while two other occupants fled on foot. Police later found and detained one of them at a nearby Metro station, and the other one hiding in a building under construction.
The house that was hit by the overturned car suffered some structural damage, but it was not clear if anyone inside was hurt or if the house was red-tagged. The LAPD said they did not initiate a pursuit of the BMW, but only came across the crash site while canvassing the area. They are investigating the incident as a possible case of reckless driving.