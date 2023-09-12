Oakland DJ and Community Activist Fatally Shot in Weekend Violence

Oakland, CA – The city of Oakland is grieving the death of one of its own, a young man who was known for his generosity, compassion, and talent. Kendall O. Sagers, also known as DJ Pnut, was fatally shot early Sunday morning in downtown Oakland, becoming one of the three victims killed in a violent weekend that also left at least two others wounded in separate shootings.
DJ Pnut was a rising star in the music scene, who had learned how to DJ last year from his friend and mentor DJ ButtaSmoove. He was also a devoted father of four children, whom he supported by working as a security guard at a hospital. But beyond his personal and professional achievements, DJ Pnut was a community activist who went out of his way to help the needy, especially the unhoused.
According to his friends, DJ Pnut had organized several events to donate blankets, food, and clothing to the homeless in Oakland and Los Angeles. He had also participated in a Christmas event in Skid Row, where he gave away hundreds of dollars worth of blankets and even walked away with his shoes off his feet.
His friend Keilah Noelle posted a video on Twitter showing DJ Pnut’s kindness and said he was her “brother for life”. DJ Pnut’s tragic death has shocked and saddened many people who knew him or admired him from afar. His friend DJ ButtaSmoove said he was heartbroken and described DJ Pnut as a positive and passionate person who motivated him to be a great father.
This video is such an amazing example of P’s character. He drove all the way to LA to help me with my Christmas event in Skid Row and donated hundreds of dollars worth of blankets. My brother for LIFE🤍 Love you Pnut💔 pic.twitter.com/mnS284EOiE
— Ƙ💕 (@KeilahNoelle) September 10, 2023
He said DJ Pnut always thanked him for paying him and said “diapers and formula” were his priorities. The Oakland Police Department has not released any details about the shooting or the suspect. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers of Oakland.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help DJ Pnut’s family with funeral expenses and support his children. DJ Pnut’s death is the latest in a series of homicides that have plagued Oakland this year. The city has recorded 49 homicides so far, following another fatal shooting and stabbing on Saturday. Last year, Oakland had 109 homicides, the highest number since 2012.
The violence has also affected other members of the community, such as firefighters and restaurant owners. On Thursday night, a suspect shot and killed a victim and also fired at Oakland firefighters who were responding to the scene. On Sunday morning, Omid Ghani, who owns Kamdesh Afghan Cuisine on 14th Street, said he heard gunshots near his restaurant and ran to hide in the back with his staff and customers for hours.
He said he believes violence has worsened in the area in the last year and it’s not uncommon to hear gunshots. The city of Oakland is facing a public safety crisis that requires urgent action from the authorities and the community.
As the city mourns the loss of DJ Pnut, a young man who wanted to make the world a better place, it also needs to find ways to prevent more senseless deaths and protect its residents from harm.