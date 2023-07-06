7-year-old Boy Fatally Shot in Tampa Amid Jet Ski Dispute

Yitzian Torres, age 7, was shot and killed on Tuesday in a tragic incident that has shaken the city of Tampa to its core. Yitzian and his grandfather were sheltering in a truck when the latter was shot in the hand. A quarrel between jet ski riders near a boat ramp on Courtney Campbell Causeway turned into a physical altercation.
Tampa Police Department Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson voiced his concern over the incident, calling the gunfire “senseless” and underscoring the fatal repercussions of unbridled fury. At a press conference, Johnson begged the unnamed shooter to surrender, citing the harm they had caused to a little boy who was just starting out in life as an excuse.
Chief Lee Bercaw of the Tampa Police Department expressed sympathy to Yitzian’s family and promised that his detectives would work tirelessly to find and bring to justice those responsible for his death. This horrific act of violence has shook the town to its core, and members have come together to comfort Yitzian’s family.
To learn more about the tragic death of a Tampa boy, age 7, see this tweet:
Boy, 7, dies after shooting over Jet Ski argument in Tampa https://t.co/fOWoa21Nuh pic.twitter.com/V8ebQm4bwT
— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 5, 2023
A relative of Yitzian’s mother has started a GoFundMe page to help the family cope with the sudden financial crisis they’ve found themselves in. The funeral expenses for the young child are unexpected, so the family has organized a fundraiser to help cover them. This is also an opportunity for the community to rally around the family and show their support.
Justice for Yitzian and his devastated family is still a key concern for investigators, so if you know anything about the incident, please come forward. The tragic death of a young person highlights the critical importance of ending gun violence and encouraging peaceful conflict resolution to protect the well-being of all members of society, especially those who are most at risk.
Visit CaliforniaExaminer.net to stay up to date on the most recent events and to fuel your imagination.
Additional news from the California Examiner that you might enjoy are linked below:
- 5 People Injured After Gunshots at Fort Lauderdale Apartment Complex
- Southwest Side Man Shot While Watering Front Yard