A 32-year-old Man Was Allegedly Killed After A Car Accident In The Northland Shooting

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred outside a business on Friday at the Vivion West Mall, which is located just north of Kansas City.
Soon after the incident, Phillip J. Frazier, 50, was detained and placed under arrest. According to Erik Holland, a spokesman for the agency, he has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal conduct.
Sheriff Mark Owen stated in a statement on Saturday night that “this type of incident impacts not just the friends and families of those involved but the entire community.”
According to a press statement from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside police responded to reports of gunfire at around 3:15 pm on Friday in the 2400 block of Vivion Road in Northmoor, a tiny community in Kansas City’s Northland.
According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation revealed the 50-year-old’s car reportedly collided with the 32-year-old gunshot victim Cody J. Steffen’s car on Friday.
Following the crash, Steffen was overheard by witnesses asking for Frazier’s insurance information, according to the office.
Then, according to witnesses, Frazier reached behind his back and took a handgun out of a holster.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooter allegedly pointed the gun towards Steffen, took it out of its holster, and shot Steffen from a short distance away.
A probable cause statement claims that Frazier allegedly drove away after the incident after circumnavigating Steffen.
Local law enforcement pronounced Steffen dead at the spot, according to the statement.
In a statement on Saturday night, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said such events where a person is murdered as a result of a “minor fender bender” are happening “far too frequently these days.”
The Platte County Detention Center is holding Frazier without the benefit of a bond.
