A 1-year-old Girl In Milwaukee Was Shot And Killed

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a one-year-old kid was shot and killed on the north side of the city on Saturday night.
During an altercation involving adults, the girl was reportedly shot by a suspect who was already known to police while they were in a vehicle.
The event took occurred at approximately 8:11 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Atkinson Avenue, which is located close to the Atkinson Branch of the Milwaukee Public Library.
The youngster was sent to Children’s Hospital, but it was too late for her to recover from her injuries there.
If you have any additional information regarding this event, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360.
If you choose to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or submit your information using the P3 Tips app.
