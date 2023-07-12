A 9-year-old Boy at a Birthday Party in Franklin Park Was Shot and Killed

Tragic news has emerged from Franklin Park, Chicago, where a 9-year-old boy named Ulysses Campos was shot and killed while attending his grandmother’s 70th birthday party. The incident took place on July 8, and an arrest has now been made in connection with the shooting. Javier Murillo, a 37-year-old resident of Melrose Park, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Ulysses’ death.
According to the police, the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. while Ulysses was playing near an alley in the 2800 block of Elder Lane. A disturbance took place, and shots were fired from a moving vehicle, with Ulysses unfortunately being struck in the chest. Immediate medical assistance was provided, and Ulysses was rushed to Loyola Hospital in Maywood.
Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the hospital, just two weeks shy of his 10th birthday. Family members have described Ulysses Campos as a loving and caring boy who had an infectious smile. The loss of such a young life has deeply saddened the community, as this senseless act of violence has taken away a bright future full of potential.
The tweet below verifies the news:
JUST IN: Arrest made in shooting death of 9-year-old attending birthday party in Franklin Park https://t.co/pEH74SPKxO
— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) July 11, 2023
Javier Murillo is scheduled to appear before a judge in bond court on Wednesday, where the legal proceedings will begin. The arrest brings hope that justice will be served for Ulysses and his grieving family, though it can never fill the void left by the loss of an innocent young life.
The tragic incident serves as a painful reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in many communities. It highlights the urgent need for comprehensive efforts to address the root causes of such violence and to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals, particularly children.
