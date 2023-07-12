Missing Senior Mary Sullivan Discovered Dead in Almer Township

Tragic news has emerged regarding the case of missing senior Mary Sullivan from Rochester. Rochester police have reported that a body found in Almer Township is believed to be that of the 79-year-old woman who had been missing since June 28.
The discovery was made when Sullivan’s car, which had veered off the road and landed in a ditch, was found in the township located north of Caro in Tuscola County. Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected in Sullivan’s death, providing some reassurance to her grieving family.
However, a formal identification is yet to be made following an autopsy conducted by the county medical examiner. This process will help confirm the identity of the deceased and shed light on the circumstances surrounding her tragic passing.
The tweet below verifies the news:
An elderly Rochester woman who had been missing since June 29 was found dead in her car in Tuscola County, police said. https://t.co/C0v2ErBcgl
— CBS Detroit (@CBSDetroit) July 11, 2023
Throughout the search for Mary Sullivan, her family had been offering a reward of $5,000 for any information leading to her whereabouts. Now, authorities have informed the family about the discovery, undoubtedly bringing them great sadness and closure at the same time.
The loss of Mary Sullivan is a heartbreaking event that has deeply affected the community and those who knew her. As the investigation continues, friends, family, and the community will come together to support one another during this difficult time.
You don’t need to look much further than The California Examiner if you’re looking for the most recent news regarding the Golden State.
Find up-to-date coverage of California events and informative commentary right here: