A Man Was Shot and Killed Near the Columbia Heights Metro Stop

Wednesday night, a man was shot and murdered near the Columbia Heights Metro station in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to police. At 9:20 p.m., a gunshot took place at the busy intersection of 14th Street and the 1400 block of Irving Street NW, which is home to many businesses, restaurants, and apartments.
It’s one of the busiest stops on the subway system. D.C. Police Cmdr. James Boteler, who leads up the 3rd District station, said an officer heard the gunshots less than a minute before the incident as he drove across the junction.
According to Boteler, the police officer made a U-turn in an alley and then saw an injured man lying in the road. According to Boteler, he passed away. A second victim was reportedly discovered by authorities a short time later, just a block away.
The authorities claimed the man’s injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not made any arrests and have indicated they are still investigating possible motives. The deceased man’s identity was withheld for some time.
Given the location of the incident at a “very heavily traveled intersection,” Boteler appealed for witnesses and information from the public.
Several gunshots took place in the streets and on the platforms of the Columbia Heights Metro station at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. At the time, authorities believed that a fight between rival street workers in the area was to blame for the shootings.
