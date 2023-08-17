Arrest Made of Man Who Reportedly Gave Out Indecent Stuff to Adolescent Girls at a California Fair

A 20-year-old man from Grass Valley, Northern California, was arrested at a local fair on Sunday for allegedly distributing explicit material to children with the intent to lure them, according to authorities. The incident occurred on the final day of the Nevada County Fair in Grass Valley.
Deputies from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, who were patrolling the fairgrounds, responded to a report from a fair vendor about the young man’s alleged harassment of several teenage girls. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had reportedly solicited minors and sent unsolicited, inappropriate content to children.
During questioning, the individual purportedly admitted to these actions. This wasn’t the suspect’s first encounter with the law. He had been previously arrested on similar charges by the same Sheriff’s Office in April. Surprisingly, he was out on release at the time of this recent incident.
Following his arrest, the 20-year-old was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City. His bond has been set at $100,000, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations against him.
The case sheds light on the challenges of protecting minors from online exploitation and harassment, emphasizing the need for vigilant law enforcement and community awareness to prevent such incidents in the future.
