A Person Accused of K!lling His Parents and Brothers Says They Were Cannibals

A probable cause report detailing the case against a Texas man accused of m*rdering his family has been made public. Cesar Olalde, 18, has been charged with m*rder in the deaths of his mother, father, and sister. Reuben Olalde, Lisbet Olalde, Oliver Olalde, and Aida Garcia-Mendoza have been named as the victims.
The latter was shot “repeatedly,” the report states. According to the 202nd District Court of Bowie County, Oliver Oladle was under the age of 10 at the time of the incident. According to their research, the incident occurred on May 23 in Nash, Texas. When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as Joseph Flieder, 35, who had been working with one of the victims.
He was attempting to get out from the house and told police that Cesar Olalde and his family were inside.Officers then established a perimeter around the residence and requested for assistance. After negotiators were successful in persuading Cesar Olalde to leave the premises, he was brought into jail.
The following tweet serves as a confirmation of the news:
Court records: Suspect accused of killing parents, siblings claims they were cannibals https://t.co/WUVWc3SzE2
— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) May 24, 2023
The four victims were discovered in the home’s bathroom, according to the probable cause investigation. Several empty shot casings and blood spatter were reportedly discovered by the police. The victims were apparently shot in separate parts of the house before being taken to the bathroom, according to the police.
According to Cesar Olalde’s friends and neighbors, he shared the residence with his parents and two siblings. Flieder stated that Lisbet Olalde, who he worked with, was absent from work that morning. Others who are concerned for her safety contacted the church where they volunteer. Flieder and his wife went to Lisbet Olalde’s house to see how she was doing, but no one was home.
Another relative stepped up unexpectedly and barged in on them. After entering, they claim to have been challenged by an armed Cesar Olalde. Cesar Olalde, according to the report written by Flieder, said he killed his family because they were cannibals planning to eat him. Flieder claims that, during their conversation, Cesar Olalde repeatedly pointed the gun at him and allegedly flashed a knife.
According to the probable cause report, Cesar Olalde contacted 911 and admitted that he “pulled the trigger” and shot his family. He allegedly indicated his father, Reuben Olalde, was among the four family members he shot during the conversation. Cesar Olalde was arrested and booked on m*rder charges, including the de@th penalty. The bond amount for him was $10,000,000.
